Will KEYS Stock Gain From the Expansion of Semiconductor Portfolio?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently expanded its semiconductor testing portfolio with the launch of the 4881HV High Voltage Wafer Test System. This cutting-edge solution is tailored to improve the productivity of power semiconductor manufacturers by facilitating parametric tests of up to 3kV, effectively handling both high and low-voltage assessments in one streamlined process.

How Will KEYS New Product Aid Manufacturers?

Historically, manufacturers have relied on separate systems for high and low-voltage wafer testing. However, as the demand for power semiconductors escalates, driven by the growing prevalence of multifunctional, high-performance devices like silicon carbide and gallium nitride-the need for more efficient and precise testing solutions has become paramount. Keysight’s 4881HV promises to meet these requirements by enabling power device makers to perform robust process control monitoring and wafer acceptance testing within manufacturing environments.

Major Takeaways for KEYS Testing System

This state-of-the-art test system incorporates a high-voltage switching matrix that can handle requirements up to 3kV and is scalable to 29 pins. It works seamlessly with precision source measure units, allowing for versatile measurements, including low current readings down to sub-pA resolution. Furthermore, it supports high-voltage capacitance measurements and various parametric tests.



Additionally, the one-pass testing capability of the 4881HV not only streamlines the testing process but also minimizes the physical footprint and reduces overall testing time. Integration with Keysight’s SPECS-FA software further streamlines operations by facilitating connections with factory automation systems.



Safety and reliability are also top priorities in the design of the 4881HV. The system includes advanced in-built protection circuitry and machine control features, safeguarding both operators and equipment from potential high-voltage surges during tests. Compliance with safety regulations, including SEMI S2 standards, ensures that the system meets rigorous industry requirements.

Will Strong Portfolio Additions Aid KEYS’ Prospects?

Keysight's cutting-edge solutions are shaping the future of connectivity across diverse sectors, from enhancing network visibility for telecom providers to certifying the next generation of wired connectivity and optimizing workflows for research facilities. The company is experiencing solid order growth in its testing equipment. The 5G network emulation solutions offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market.



With the launch of the 4881HV, Keysight continues its commitment to advancing semiconductor testing technology by providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry, reinforcing its position as a leader in the field and addressing the dynamic needs of the industry.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Keysight’s testing solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

KEYS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have gained 18.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.



Its excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved UI’s visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 4.19%.



Workday Inc. WDAY sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%. WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Based in San Diego, CA, Airgain provides antenna products as integrated wireless solutions. These devices are designed to address vital connectivity requirements during product development and throughout the entire lifecycle of other industries, such as automotive and consumer, in addition to various sectors within an enterprise.

