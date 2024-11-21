Will KEYS Stock Aid From the Launch of Trade Monitoring Solution?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently expanded its financial capital markets portfolio through a strategic collaboration with a software company in London, Instrumentix. By integrating Instrumentix's renowned xMetrics flow monitoring software with Keysight’s market-data health and quality monitoring capabilities, the collaborative effort aims to introduce a cutting-edge trade solution that will provide financial institutions with powerful tools to monitor and analyze optical taps, high-speed packet brokers, multicast gap detection, time synchronization and flow monitoring into a single unified platform.

How Will KEYS-Instrumentix Deal Aid Financial Firms?

In today’s complex financial landscape, many institutions struggle with fragmented visibility into trade execution and market data performance, leading to inefficiencies, missed opportunities and operational challenges. Instrumentix’s xMetrics provides comprehensive insights into order flow, market data and infrastructure performance, ensuring that trade execution is efficient and profitable.



The solution’s integration with Keysight’s network packet brokers (NPBs) provides a unified, real-time monitoring and analytics platform that allows financial institutions to identify performance issues quickly, optimize trade execution and streamline operations. This, in turn, thereby improves profitability, ensuring a competitive edge.



In addition, the new platform will offer unmatched flexibility, enabling firms to deploy the technology either as standalone software or as part of a fully integrated system with Keysight’s Vision 400 NPBs. The combination of market-leading packet brokers with xMetrics analytics ensures that capital market participants can verify execution efficiency, optimize customer experience and improve overall operational performance.

Increasing Client Base to Drive Performance for KEYS

Keysight's cutting-edge solutions are shaping the future of connectivity across diverse sectors, from enhancing network visibility for telecom providers to certifying the next generation of wired connectivity and optimizing workflows for research facilities. With this joint solution, Keysight will empower financial institutions to navigate an increasingly complex market landscape. By providing real-time trade insights and comprehensive monitoring capabilities, the partnership ensures that firms can make smarter, faster decisions and maintain seamless operations in today’s fast-paced trading environment.



With a strong presence in more than 100 countries, the leading provider of electronic design and test solutions is expected to benefit from the increasing customer base. This will likely enable the company to generate higher revenues in the upcoming quarters. Improving financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

KEYS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have gained 23% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KEYS’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



