Will ISRG Stock Continue Its Uptrend After Gaining 9.9% in a Month?

Shares of Intuitive Surgical ISRG have risen 9.9% in the past month against the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry’s decline of 1% and the broader Zacks Medical sector’s fall of 3.2%. The S&P 500 Index has returned 2.6% in the same period. ISRG stock has risen 58.8% year to date, primarily due to strong demand for its robotic surgery procedures.

In the third quarter of 2024, ISRG reported a 17% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $2 billion. This growth was driven by higher procedure volumes, expansion of the Da Vinci installed base and increased utilization across its product portfolio. System placements surged to 379 from 312 a year ago. A significant portion of these placements was leased, especially in the United States, reflecting the popularity of ISRG's leasing model among hospitals seeking access to robotic surgical systems with reduced upfront costs.

The company's global footprint remains robust, with procedure growth rates in Europe and Asia reaching 21% and 25%, respectively, over the past five years. However, domestic headwinds, including softened demand for bariatric procedures and capital market pressures in Europe and China, present obstacles to continued momentum. Despite these challenges, ISRG’s recent investments in manufacturing capabilities, such as the new East Coast facility in Peachtree Corners, GA, demonstrate a strategic commitment to scaling production and meeting future demand.

Meanwhile, ISRG’s shares are trading above the 50-day and the 200-day moving average, indicating a bullish trend.

ISRG’s Product Performance and Prospects

ISRG’s product portfolio includes the Da Vinci multiport system, Ion robotic platform, Da Vinci SP (single-port) system, and various digital and analytic tools. Together, these systems position ISRG as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery, driving both short and long-term growth prospects.

Da Vinci Multiport System

The Da Vinci multiport system remains ISRG’s core revenue driver, with a global installed base of approximately 9,300 units. This system has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% over the past five years, treating around 16 million patients to date. In 2024, the company launched the fifth-generation Da Vinci 5, incorporating enhanced force feedback, reduced exertion for improved surgical control and digital integrations to facilitate a streamlined operating experience. These enhancements improve patient outcomes and differentiate ISRG’s technology from competitors, especially as ISRG targets regulatory approvals across key international markets.

Ion Robotic Platform

The Ion platform, a specialized system for minimally invasive lung biopsies, is one of ISRG’s fastest-growing segments, with a remarkable 205% five-year CAGR in procedures. Currently, Ion’s installed base is largely in the United States, but ISRG has begun to expand into China, Germany and Italy with promising results. Each Ion procedure uses AI-driven, personalized digital lung models, enabling precision in complex anatomical areas. This expansion, alongside potential regulatory approvals and new indications, highlights Ion’s growth potential in both existing and new markets.

Da Vinci SP

The Da Vinci SP system, launched in 2018, is another growth driver in ISRG’s portfolio, with a 55% five-year CAGR in procedures. Although clinical indications have limited adoption in the United States, the SP system has found significant success in international markets, especially in South Korea, Japan and Europe, where broader indications have been approved. Regulatory efforts continue, with recent clearances in Taiwan and a U.S. submission for colorectal procedures, which are expected to further fuel the system’s multi-specialty adoption and utilization.

Digital Tools and Analytical Solutions

ISRG’s digital initiatives, including the Da Vinci virtual reality simulators, My Intuitive app and Intuitive Hub, represent an essential component of the company’s strategy to support surgical training, operating room efficiency and procedure insights. The My Intuitive app, for example, now has 14,000 active surgeon users and provides post-operative data on metrics such as kinematics and force feedback. These tools are designed to enhance training and refine procedural techniques, thus aligning with ISRG’s broader mission of improving surgical quality through data-driven insights.

ISRG raised its 2024 full-year procedure growth forecast between 16% and 17%, driven by robust performance in the Da Vinci, Ion and SP platforms. While procedure demand remains strong, especially outside the United States, challenges persist in the form of physician strikes in South Korea and a competitive landscape in China, where domestic robotic providers are gaining traction. ISRG expects these factors, along with a stable U.S. demand, to maintain a steady growth trajectory in the short term, provided the current macroeconomic and market conditions do not deteriorate further.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is currently pegged at $6.88 per share, indicating a 20.5% year-over-year improvement. The estimate improved 3.1% over the past 30 days.

Long-Term Growth Prospects: Innovation and Global Expansion

ISRG’s long-term growth strategy is underpinned by consistent innovation and an aggressive international expansion plan. The company’s development of next-generation robotic systems, such as da Vinci 5 and Ion, and its extensive R&D investments in digital tools and analytics, showcase its commitment to technological leadership. Furthermore, ISRG’s new Peachtree Corners manufacturing facility and the upcoming broad launch of Da Vinci 5 in 2025 reinforce the company’s preparations for sustained demand growth. By focusing on global regulatory approvals and tailoring its product offerings to different markets, ISRG is positioning itself to deepen its presence in regions such as Asia and Europe, where robotic surgery is gaining acceptance across multiple specialties.

Competitive Challenges and Market Headwinds

Although ISRG has a strong product portfolio with significant opportunities, the company faces huge competition from large and well-established companies, such as Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Medtronic MDT, which are also focused on developing robotically controlled products. These companies have strong balance sheets and commercial networks to support the development and launch of new products. This can significantly affect ISRG’s growth prospects.

The company also faces increasing competition from international robotic surgery companies, particularly in China, where local firms are introducing competitive systems. Additionally, ISRG is contending with capital constraints in Europe and pressures in the U.S. bariatric segment, which may impact its procedure growth. To address these challenges, ISRG is working on expanding its regulatory reach and emphasizing the unique value propositions of its product portfolio. However, retaining its dominant position will call for continued innovation, cost management and an ability to navigate complex international regulatory environments.

Rising geopolitical tension, with war raging in Middle Eastern countries and the continued Russia-Ukraine war, is leading to uncertainty. Apart from these, China and India are having border disputes. Moreover, the fall of the government in Bangladesh is raising chaos in the Indo-Pacific region. Any escalation of these situations can hurt economic progress globally, affecting ISRG’s top and bottom-line performances.

Wrapping Up

Intuitive Surgical’s impressive growth trajectory underscores its commitment to advancing robotic-assisted surgery through innovation, digital integration and global expansion. The Da Vinci multiport system, Ion, and SP systems, supported by a suite of digital tools, enable ISRG to offer comprehensive solutions for hospitals worldwide. Short-term growth is expected to remain strong, although headwinds in certain regions may dampen its expansion efforts. In the long run, ISRG’s strategic investments in next-generation products and new manufacturing capabilities place it on solid footing to sustain market leadership in a competitive and rapidly evolving industry.

ISRG currently carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). However, the style scores don’t look quite promising. The company has a Value and Momentum score of D and a Growth score of C. As such, we believe that investors may buy the stock now but remain cautious. ISRG’s shares touched a new 52-week high on Nov. 11, reflecting continued strength. Current shareholders should continue to hold their position and are likely to gain from further upside. Although ISRG’s stock valuation is significantly higher than its industry, the stock is trading below its five-year median valuation.

