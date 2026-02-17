Will the Iron Drone Raider Win Ignite Ondas' Long-Term Growth Engine?

Ondas Inc. ONDS has taken a major initiative to commercialize its autonomous defense technologies. Through its subsidiary Airobotics, the company has secured a new multi-million-dollar order from a major NATO-country customer in Europe for its Iron Drone Raider counter-UAS system. The contract follows the system’s successful live deployment at a major international airport, marking one of the few operational uses of an interceptor drone in a complex civil aviation environment. This validates Ondas’ technology in real-world use and strengthens its position in the multi-billion-dollar market for civil-compliant counter-drone solutions.

Traditional counter-UAS approaches face serious limitations in urban and aviation settings, such as RF jamming can disrupt communications and aviation frequencies, and ballistic interceptors carry significant collateral-damage risk. Iron Drone Raider uses a net-based kinetic interception system, allowing hostile drones to be neutralized safely, precisely and with minimal operational disruption. This makes it particularly well-suited for airports and other critical civil infrastructure. These environments represent high-value, regulation-heavy markets where few solutions are currently viable.

Ondas is not positioning Iron Drone Raider as a standalone product. Instead, it is building a fully integrated low-altitude airspace defense architecture, combining cyber-over-RF mitigation from Sentrycs and optical detection and AI-based classification from Insight Intelligent Sensors. This layered approach enables detection, identification, electronic mitigation and precision kinetic interception. Such end-to-end capability is increasingly important as customers seek single-vendor, interoperable autonomous security systems rather than fragmented point solutions.

In the near term, the deal boosts backlog, improves revenue visibility and helps scale the OAS unit. Over time, it provides a strong reference customer, supports airport-to-airport expansion and reinforces Ondas’ position in the high-barrier civil counter-UAS market, with follow-on orders enabling a repeatable model across Europe and other regulated regions.

Evaluating ONDS’ Key Competitors

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT is gaining strong demand from defense and government customers, supported by a growing number of program awards. In January, Red Cat won $518,000 in orders from the Army National Guard and another U.S. agency for 12 Edge 130 drones, acquired with FlightWave, which underscores steady defense demand. Red Cat expects fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $24-$26.5 million (vs. $1.3 million a year ago) and full-year revenues of $38-$41 million, up about 153%, driven by strong defense demand, program wins and rapid production scaling. Growth is projected to continue in 2026 on a stronger pipeline and improving operating leverage.

Unusual Machines UMAC is a U.S.-based component manufacturer for small drones, offering NDAA-compliant, Blue UAS-approved products and serving retail, enterprise and defense customers. It is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy by building specialized domestic production lines, investing in automation and expanding inventory to meet rising demand and evolving procurement cycles. Supportive U.S. legislation, federal initiatives and restrictions on foreign drones are unlocking multi-year opportunities for domestic suppliers. This momentum is reflected in strong financials, with revenues rising from an $8 million to $20 million ARR, $20 million in enterprise orders largely set for first-quarter 2026 delivery, and a solid balance sheet with about $100 million in cash and no debt.

ONDS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ONDS have declined 23.5% in the past month against the Zacks Wireless-National industry’s growth of 20.7%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation-wise, ONDS seems overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, ONDS is trading at 19.73, considerably higher than the industry’s multiple of 1.99.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ONDS’ earnings for the current year has been revised south over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ONDS currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.