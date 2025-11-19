Will Ion Platform's 52% Growth Make It ISRG's Next Growth Engine?

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG third-quarter performance highlights a pivotal shift in its platform mix, with robotic bronchoscopy, formerly a peripheral initiative, rapidly emerging as a core growth engine. Ion platform procedures surged 52% year over year to just under 38,000, far outpacing the still-strong 19% growth of da Vinci procedures. While da Vinci remains the financial backbone, Ion’s accelerating adoption and expanding clinical validation signal a maturing segment with the potential to reshape ISRG’s future revenue stack.

Intuitive Surgical is expanding the platform’s clinical advantage, driven by AI-enabled planning, real-time navigation and multimodal imaging. ISRG reported FDA clearance of new Ion software featuring real-time AI airway navigation and tomosynthesis to improve precision, especially in facilities without cone-beam CT.

More importantly, new data from the Zurich randomized controlled trial may significantly boost Ion’s potential, as it demonstrated a diagnostic yield of 84.6% for Ion plus mobile cone-beam CT versus 23.1% for conventional bronchoscopy, despite nodules averaging only 11 mm. The study also showed a nearly 30-percentage-point jump in Stage 1A lung cancer detection after Ion adoption — exactly the type of upstream clinical impact that can structurally increase procedure volumes.

Lung cancer remains the world’s deadliest cancer, and earlier-stage detection is the single biggest driver of survival and cost-efficiency. Ion is positioned directly in this clinical gap. Although da Vinci’s installed base of nearly 10,800 systems remains far larger than Ion’s roughly 950 systems, Ion’s 14% utilization growth and its expanding AI-enabled capabilities suggest increasing throughput and more durable economics for pulmonary programs.

At present, Ion generates a much smaller portion of revenues than da Vinci’s leading instruments-and-accessories segment. But if the Zurich trial data catalyzes stronger adoption across global lung screening programs, Ion could transition from a high-growth adjunct to ISRG’s next scaled franchise — one capable of materially reshaping the company’s long-term growth runway.

Peer Updates

Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ robotic-bronchoscopy platform, the MONARCH Platform, continues to advance significantly. J&J recently announced data from the TARGET study, which demonstrated that clinicians reached small, peripherally located lung nodules in 98.7% of cases and achieved an 83.2% diagnostic yield using the MONARCH system.

In March 2025, the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for the next-gen MONARCH QUEST upgrade, featuring AI-powered navigation (via NVIDIA RTX architecture) and integration with GE HealthCare OEC 3D mobile CBCT to enhance real-time targeting and precision. J&J has also secured regulatory clearance in China, making MONARCH the first minimally invasive robot-assisted lung procedure platform approved in that market. With these developments, J&J is positioning MONARCH as a frontrunner in enabling earlier lung lesion diagnosis and extending its procedural reach deeper into the lung periphery.

Medtronic plc’s MDT bronchoscopy strategy centers on its ILLUMISITE Platform, a fluoroscopic navigation system (not yet a full robotic bronchoscopy system) that employs digital tomosynthesis and real-time CT-to-body divergence correction. Clinical data for ILLUMISITE show a 79.3% diagnostic accuracy at 12-month follow-up versus 73.6% for CT-guided biopsy, and substantially fewer complications (5.8% vs. 31%).

The platform also demonstrated near parity in diagnostic yield compared with the competitive Ion robotic system in the RELIANT trial (75.5% vs. 77.8%). While Medtronic has not yet publicly launched a dedicated robotic bronchoscopy system, it is actively investing in its broader robotics and AI hub and developing next-wave solutions across surgery.

Thus, for Medtronic, ILLUMISITE serves as a strong stepping stone in bronchoscopic navigation with robotic ambitions in view.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have gained 4.8% in the year-to-date period compared with 0.2% growth for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, above the industry average. But, it is still lower than its five-year median of 71.53. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2025 earnings implies a 17.3% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.