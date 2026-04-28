Will Intercontinental Pull Off a Surprise This Earnings Season?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE is expected to register an improvement in both top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICE’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.88 billion, indicating 16.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.22 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICE’s first-quarter earnings has moved up 12.7% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 29%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for ICE

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Intercontinental Exchange this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Intercontinental Exchange has an Earnings ESP of +1.89%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $2.27 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. price-eps-surprise | Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: ICE carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Factors Likely to Shape Q1 Results of ICE

ICE’s first-quarter results are likely to benefit from continued strong trends across fixed-income data and analytics and an acceleration in growth in other data and network services businesses. Continued demand for high-value proprietary data offerings is likely to have added to the upside.



Fixed Income and Data Services revenues are likely to have gained from the strength of fixed income data and analytics products, data and network technology. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fixed Income and Data Services revenues is pegged at $648 million. Fixed income data and analytics products are likely to have gained from the growth in pricing and reference data business, attributable to demand and strength in the index business driven by AUM growth. Growth in ICE Global Network offering, coupled with strength in consolidated feeds, desktop and derivative analytics revenues, is likely to have favored data and network technology.



Higher volumes in energy futures and options markets, financial futures and options markets, increased cash equities volume, improved data and connectivity services revenues, as well as listings revenues, are likely to have favored the Exchange segment in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Exchange segment revenues is pinned at $2.2 billion.



Higher origination volumes, contractual price increases, new client implementations, and higher default transactions are expected to have aided the Mortgage Technology segment’s revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $533 million.



Expenses are likely to have increased owing to higher compensation and benefits, professional expenses, acquisition-related transaction costs, and technology and communication costs.



For the first quarter of 2026, GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $1.245-$1.255 billion. Non-operating expense is anticipated to be between $180 million and $185 million.



Continued share buybacks are likely to have been positive.



ICE reported a 45% increase in first-quarter average daily volume (ADV). Total Agriculture & Metals ADV improved 29% year over year, while Energy ADV increased 32% year over year. Total Financials ADV increased 65% in the first quarter. Total Equity Indices ADV increased 17% year over year.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other finance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE has an Earnings ESP of +3.42% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.26 per share, implying an increase of 30.4% from the year-ago reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CBOE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.17, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16%.



PLMR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD has an Earnings ESP of +0.48% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.05, indicating a year-over-year increase of 16.6%.



SKWD’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.