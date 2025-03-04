Will Insiders Be Tempted To Buy More MTDR At The New 52-Week Low?

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) touched a new 52-week low of $45.27/share. That's a $25.81 share price drop, or -36.31% decline from the 52-week high of $71.08 set back on 04/12/2024. Large percentage drops always require that the stock post even larger percentage gains from the low in order to recover the old price point, and for MTDR that means the stock would have to gain 57.01% to get back to the 52-week high. For a move like that, Matador Resources Co would need fundamental strength at the business level.

Here's a rhetorical question: Who knows more about fundamentals at the business level than the company's own insiders? So let's take a look to see whether any company insiders were taking the other side of the trade as MTDR shares were being sold down to this new 52-week low, focusing on the most recent trailing six month period. As summarized by the table below, MTDR has seen 13 different instances of insiders buying over the past six months.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/06/2024 Robert T. Macalik EVP, Chief Accounting Officer 500 $50.25 $25,125.00 09/06/2024 Bryan A. Erman EVP, GC and Head of M&A 1,000 $50.35 $50,350.00 09/06/2024 Brian J. Willey EVP and CFO 1,500 $50.50 $75,750.00 09/06/2024 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,500 $51.47 $128,675.00 09/10/2024 Shelley F. Appel Director 500 $49.83 $24,916.00 09/09/2024 Christopher P. Calvert EVP and COO 1,000 $50.30 $50,300.00 09/09/2024 Van H. Singleton II President-Land, A&D, Planning 1,000 $50.09 $50,090.00 09/09/2024 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,500 $49.97 $124,925.00 09/10/2024 William Thomas Elsener EVP, Reservoir Engineering 500 $49.47 $24,735.00 09/13/2024 Robert Gaines Baty Director 500 $50.58 $25,290.00 10/29/2024 Monika U. Ehrman Director 305 $50.92 $15,530.60 10/30/2024 Glenn W. Stetson EVP-Production 1,000 $51.33 $51,330.00 12/06/2024 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,000 $55.18 $110,360.00 12/13/2024 William Thomas Elsener EVP, Reservoir Engineering 800 $56.60 $45,280.00 12/13/2024 Monika U. Ehrman Director 180 $57.49 $10,348.20 02/21/2025 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 6,000 $53.94 $323,640.00 02/21/2025 Paul W. Harvey Director 600 $55.20 $33,120.00 02/21/2025 Shelley F. Appel Director 300 $54.45 $16,335.00 02/21/2025 Van H. Singleton II President-Land, A&D, Planning 2,000 $53.21 $106,420.00 02/25/2025 Van H. Singleton II President-Land, A&D, Planning 1,000 $52.72 $52,720.00 02/26/2025 William Thomas Elsener EVP, Reservoir Engineering 1,000 $52.40 $52,400.00 02/26/2025 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,000 $51.54 $103,080.00 02/21/2025 Bryan A. Erman EVP, GC and Head of M&A 1,000 $54.99 $54,990.00 02/21/2025 Christopher P. Calvert EVP and COO 1,300 $55.17 $71,721.00 02/21/2025 Glenn W. Stetson EVP-Production 1,000 $53.06 $53,060.00 02/25/2025 Susan M. Ward Director 2,000 $52.81 $105,620.00 02/27/2025 Brian J. Willey EVP and CFO 450 $53.06 $23,877.00 03/03/2025 Christopher P. Calvert EVP and COO 1,000 $49.27 $49,270.00 03/03/2025 Brian J. Willey EVP and CFO 1,000 $49.43 $49,430.00 03/03/2025 Joseph Wm Foran Chairman and CEO 2,000 $48.55 $97,100.00

In the short run, while the new 52-week low suggests the stock is at the cheapest price and perhaps therefore the best bargain it has been over the last 52 weeks, the low print also means anyone who has purchased the stock over that timeframe is staring at an unrealized loss. Oftentimes, that factor drives a stock's technical analysis metrics by creating overhead resistance, with investors who bought higher now anxious to reverse their trade once they are back to breakeven. The chart below shows where MTDR has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Time will tell whether the insider purchases foretell a future rebound for MTDR shares, which are presently showing a last trade of $46.03/share, slightly above the new 52-week low.

