Will Improving Client Segment Aid AMD's Q3 Earnings Growth?

Advanced Micro Devices AMD is expected to report growth in the Client segment, both on a year-over-year and sequential basis, in third-quarter 2023 earnings, set to be released on Oct 31.



AMD’s third-quarter top-line growth is expected to have benefited from an improving PC market, particularly the consumer side.



Per Gartner’s latest report, global PC shipments totaled 64.3 million units in the third quarter of 2023, down 9% year over year. Gartner stated that strong demand from the education market drove PC demand amid sluggish enterprise sales.



Client revenues are expected to have increased 21.3% year over year to $1.24 billion, per our model.



Click here to know how AMD’s overall third-quarter performance is likely to be.

Diversified Product Portfolio: Key to AMD’s Prospects

AMD benefits from a robust product portfolio and expanding partner base. It continues to strengthen its footprint in the enterprise data center arena by leveraging the power of fourth-generation EPYC CPUs and Pensando data processing units.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. revenue-ttm | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

AMD, along with its partners, continues to offer solutions that enable greater data center consolidation. Its partnerships with the likes of Dell Technologies DELL, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon’s AMZN cloud arm Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), Alibaba and Oracle have been key catalysts.



Cloud providers like Microsoft, Amazon, Alibaba and Oracle deployed Genoa in the second quarter of 2023. Microsoft Azure announced the first Genoa-X HPC instances that offer more than five times higher performance in technical computing workloads compared with their prior generation.



Dell is leveraging AMD EPYC fourth-generation CPUs in its latest PowerEdge C6615 server. In combination with OpenManage Enterprise software, Dell servers enable cloud service providers to intelligently monitor their systems and deliver more efficient computing services.



Moreover, the availability of Bergamo is crucial, as several server providers like Dell, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro launched their new Bergamo-based platforms in the third quarter. This is expected to have boosted AMD’s prospects, which currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



During the to-be-reported quarter, AMD announced that AWS has expanded its 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor-based offerings with the general availability of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) M7a and Amazon EC2 Hpc7a instances.



Our model estimates for Data Center revenues are pegged at $1.62 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.