Will Home Depot's New AI Blueprint Tool Unlock Pro Productivity?

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is enhancing its focus on professional contractors by introducing a new AI-powered tool designed to reshape how Pro customers plan and execute complex projects. The company highlighted that its blueprint takeoffs tool utilizes advanced AI and proprietary algorithms to analyze construction plans and generate material estimates with far greater speed and accuracy than traditional methods. This technology replaces the labor-intensive process that earlier took Pro customers weeks to complete.



The significance of this rollout lies in its direct impact on Pro productivity. Pros often work within tight budgets and timelines, and delays in estimation can hinder project sequencing and cash flow. Home Depot’s new system allows Pros to seamlessly transition from blueprint to purchasing within a single ecosystem. For a Pro handling large projects, saving weeks of estimation time provides a competitive edge, freeing up resources and enabling faster project bidding.



By incorporating this advanced technology, Home Depot is reinforcing its position as the go-to destination for all project requirements, from initial planning to material delivery. This development marks a significant step forward in catering to the Pro category.



This progress allows Home Depot to differentiate its Pro offerings not only through product assortment but also through digital infrastructure. The AI blueprint tool has strengthened the company’s position as a reliable partner to streamline project planning and remove bottlenecks.

Competitor Landscape: Floor & Decor and Lowe’s

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND continues to lean on Pro engagement and strategic category expansion. Floor & Decor is emphasizing design services, connected customer initiatives, and Pro-focused growth, with Pro sales representing roughly half of revenues and showing resilience despite softer remodeling demand. Floor & Decor plans to invest in information technology infrastructure, e-commerce, and other store support center initiatives.



Meanwhile, Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW is accelerating its AI adoption to improve Pro efficiency, customer decision-making, and operational productivity. Lowe’s highlighted that engagement with its AI-powered Mylow and Mylow Companion virtual assistants more than doubles conversion rates, strengthening both DIY and Pro workflows. With deeper investment in AI, Lowe’s is targeting productivity gains.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Home Depot

Home Depot shares have fallen 17.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 22.5%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Home Depot trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, higher than the industry’s 21.23. HD carries a Value Score of D.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Home Depot’s current financial-year sales implies year-over-year growth of 3.2%, while the same for earnings per share suggests a decline of 4.5%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Home Depot currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



