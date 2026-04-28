Will Higher Y/Y Revenues Lift Monolithic Power's Q1 Earnings?

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.27%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.71%, on average, beating estimates on each occasion.



This Kirkland, WA-based company is expected to have reported higher revenues in the first quarter, supported by its strength in cloud, networking and industrial applications. The company’s focus on expanding and diversifying its product portfolio is also likely to have contributed to overall growth.

Factors at Play

Monolithic Power’s growth in the first quarter of 2026 is expected to have been driven by strong demand across its multiple business segments. Enterprise Data remains the biggest revenue driver, supported by rising demand for AI data center power solutions, including high-density power modules and vertical power delivery. Automotive is another major growth area, benefiting from the increasing use of advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving systems. Its broad presence across industrial, communications and consumer markets also reduces dependence on any one segment and helps balance market risks.



The consensus estimate for revenues from the Enterprise Data vertical is pegged at $247.17 million, implying solid growth from $132.92 million in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales in the Communication segment is pegged at $85.80 million, suggesting growth from $71.67 million in the year-ago quarter.



Contribution from the consumer vertical is expected to be $60.46 million, implying growth from $56.95 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales from the Industrial vertical is pegged at $54.84 million, suggesting an improvement from the $42.60 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Revenues from the storage and computing vertical are expected to be $172.14 million, indicating a decline from the prior-year quarter’s tally of $188.51 million. Net sales from the automotive vertical are pegged at $159.85 million, indicating an increase from $144.90 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $781.1 million, suggesting an increase from $637.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $4.89, implying growth from $4.04 reported in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Monolithic Power for the first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +0.78%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Monolithic Power carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN is set to release its first-quarter 2026 numbers on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The Earnings ESP for Arista Networks Inc. ANET is +2.79%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 numbers on May 5.



The Earnings ESP for CDW Corporation CDW is +1.90%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 numbers on May 6.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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