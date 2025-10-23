Will Higher Royalties From Partners Fuel HALO's Growth in H2 2025?

Halozyme Therapeutics HALO has collaboration agreements with large pharma companies, which use its ENHANZE technology for the development of subcutaneous (SC) formulations of their various approved drugs. Halozyme now has eight marketed partnered drugs based on this technology, including the subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s JNJ Darzalex and Roche’s RHHBY Phesgo.

Per the agreements, these companies have been granted worldwide license rights to develop and commercialize their products using ENHANZE technology. These deals generate royalties on sales of marketed drugs, milestone payments and annual license fees, which comprise Halozyme’s top line.

Halozyme’s top line also comprises product sales, royalty payments from Roche for Phesgo and J&J for SC Darzalex as well as revenues under collaboration agreements related to its Enhanze technology with some large pharma companies. Total revenues in the first half of 2025 were driven by higher royalty payments from Roche for Phesgo and J&J for SC Darzalex (daratumumab), as well as argenx’s Vyvgart Hytrulo. Revenues from royalties rose 52.3% year over year to $373.8 million during the first half of 2025.

Halozyme is gearing up to report its third-quarter results on Nov. 3.

Management expects total revenues in the second half of 2025 to be driven by continued strong growth of J&J’s Darzalex SC, Roche’s Phesgo and argenx’s Vyvgart Hytrulo. Our model estimates Halozyme's revenues from royalties to increase at a CAGR of 23.2% over the next three years.

Halozyme has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex and Xyosted, with the latter acquired from Antares Pharma in 2022. Incremental sales from these products also boosted Halozyme’s revenues during the first half of 2025.

For 2025, Halozyme projects total revenues in the range of $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Royalty revenues are anticipated in the range of $825-$860 million.

HALO's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Year to date, shares of Halozyme have rallied 37.6% compared with the industry’s rise of 10.5%. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 during the same time frame, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Halozyme is trading at a premium to the industry. Going by the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 6.93, higher than 2.28 for the industry. The stock is trading below its five-year mean of 8.43.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased from $6.01 to $6.17 over the past 60 days. During the same time frame, EPS estimates for 2026 have moved up from $7.48 to $7.62.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HALO's Zacks Rank

Halozyme currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.