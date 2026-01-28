Will Higher Costs Impact AON's Q4 Earnings? Key Insights Here

Aon plc AON, a leading global insurer, is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 30, 2026, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $4.76 per share on revenues of $4.38 billion.

The fourth-quarter earnings estimate has remained stable over the past month. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 5.5%.



For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aon’s revenues is pegged at $17.26 billion, implying an increase of 9.9% year over year. Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for earnings per share for the year stands at $16.96, signaling a year-over-year growth of approximately 8.7%

AON’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed only once, with an average surprise of 1.6%.



Q4 Earnings Whispers for AON

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.

AON has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $4.76. It has a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping AON’s Q4 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Commercial Risk Solutions line’s revenues indicates 6.2% growth from $2.19 billion a year ago, whereas our model predicts a 6% increase. We expect the unit to witness 5% organic revenue growth in the quarter under discussion.

The consensus mark for the Health Solutions line’s fourth-quarter revenues implies 7.1% growth from the year-ago level of $1.07 billion, while our model estimate indicates a 9% increase. We expect the unit to witness 6% organic revenue growth in the quarter under discussion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Solutions' revenues indicates growth of 5.8% from $351 million recorded a year ago, while our model estimate implies a 5% increase. Favorable retention rates and new business generation are expected to have benefited the unit.

The factors mentioned above are expected to have contributed to the company's year-over-year growth. However, the positives are likely to have been partially offset by increased expenses, coupled with a decrease in Wealth Solutions revenues.

The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues in the Wealth Solutions segment implies a 0.9% decline from the prior year’s $542 million. The unit is likely to have been affected by divestments.

Our model projects an increase in total operating expenses for the fourth quarter, primarily caused by higher Compensation and Benefits expenses. We estimate total operating expenses to be more than $3.1 billion in the to-be-reported quarter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for AON, here are some companies from the broader Finance space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Lincoln National Corporation LNC has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lincoln National’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.87, which remained stable over the past week. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s revenues is pegged at $4.85 billion, a 4.8% year-over-year jump.

Assurant, Inc. AIZ has an Earnings ESP of +13.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assurant’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5.55, which indicates 15.9 % year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s revenues is pegged at $3.28 billion, a 4.7% increase from a year ago.

American International Group, Inc. AIG has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.89 per share, indicating 45.4% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.1 billion, signaling an increase of 3.7%. AIG’s earnings have beaten estimates in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 15%.

