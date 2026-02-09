Will Healthy Revenue Growth Boost Pinterest's Q4 Results?

Pinterest, Inc. PINS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, 2026, after the closing bell. The company reported earnings of 38 cents per share in the last reported quarter.



Pinterest is expected to witness top-line expansion year over year, driven by increasing user engagement in several regions across the world. Initiatives to introduce AI- and automation-powered ad products and rising engagement among Gen Z users are positive factors.

Factors at Play

During the fourth quarter, the company introduced Pinterest Assistant, an intuitive visual-first shopping and discovery companion. Unlike traditional search engines, which require users to have exact clarity to find a product, Pinterest’s new tool allows users to explore ideas, and learns from their boards, saves and activity to offer a personalized experience to every user.



In the quarter under review, Pinterest introduced new features that will allow users to control how much generative AI content they see in their feed. AI-generated content is getting more prevalent across social media, and the company is aiming to provide users with more transparency and choice on what they want to see. Such initiatives are expected to have a favorable impact on the upcoming results.



During the quarter, Pinterest inked a definitive agreement to acquire tvScientific, a firm specializing in a connected TV advertising platform. The buyout will enable Pinterest to bring its advertising business to TV screens, allowing advertisers to compare the impact of TV ads on their marketing campaigns.

PINS’ Overall Expectations for Q4

Our estimate for average revenues per user (ARPU) from the United States and Canada is $9.15. Our estimate for Europe’s ARPU is $1.61. Per our estimate, monthly active users (MAUs) from the United States and Canada are expected to reach 106.1 million in the fourth quarter. MAUs from Europe are approximated to be 157.9 million. MAUs from the rest of the world are estimated to be 351.1 million.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting an increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.15 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 66 cents, up from 56 cents reported in the prior year.

Earnings Whispers for PINS Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Pinterest this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, but that is not the case here.



Earnings ESP of Pinterest: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for the company is -3.64%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Pinterest, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Pinterest, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Pinterest, Inc. Quote

PINS’ Zacks Rank: Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is set to release its fourth-quarter 2025 numbers on Feb. 19. AKAM has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Earnings ESP for IPG Photonics Corporation IPGP is +15.08%, and it sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. IPGP is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 numbers on Feb. 12.



The Earnings ESP for Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT is +3.06%, and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. AMAT is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 numbers on Feb. 12.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.