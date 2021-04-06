Will Haemonetics Stock Rebound After The Recent Drop?

[Updated: 4/1/2021] Trefis AI Analysis For HAE Stock

Haemonetics stock (NYSE: HAE), best known for its blood and plasma supplies and services, has fallen by 3.5% in the last week, while it is down 7% over the last ten days. HAE stock has been on a decline since it reported its fiscal Q3 2021 results in early February, 2021. It has corrected over 20% from levels around $140 two months ago to $111 now. While the company topped revenue and earnings estimates in Q3, continued headwinds around plasma and blood center businesses, due to the pandemic as well as contraction of margins due to increased operational costs associated with the pandemic, has weighed on the stock growth.

But will the company’s stock resume its downward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a rise in the stock imminent? According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in a company’s stock price using over 15 years of historical stock data, returns for HAE stock average around 3.2% in the next one-month (twenty-one trading days) period after experiencing a 5% fall in a week (five trading days). Notably, though, the stock is likely to beat S&P500 returns by 1.5% over the next month (twenty-one trading days).

But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding Haemonetics stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test Haemonetics stock chances of a rise after a fall. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just one day!

MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE – try it yourself:

IF HAE stock moved by -5% over five trading days, THEN over the next twenty-one trading days, HAE stock moves an average of 3.2%, which implies an excess return of 1.5% compared to the S&P500.

More importantly, there is 65% probability of a positive return over the next twenty-one trading days and a 55% probability of a positive excess return after a -5% change over five trading days, based on historical data.

Some Fun Scenarios, FAQs & Making Sense of Haemonetics Stock Movements:

Question 1: Is the average return for Haemonetics stock higher after a drop?

Answer: Consider two situations,

Case 1: Haemonetics stock drops by -5% or more in a week

Case 2: Haemonetics stock rises by 5% or more in a week

Is the average return for Haemonetics stock higher over the subsequent month after Case 1 or Case 2?

HAE stock fares better after Case 1, with an average return of 3.4% over the next month (21 trading days) under Case 1 (where the stock has just suffered a 5% loss over the previous week), versus, an average return of 1.7% for Case 2.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has an average return of 3.1% over the next 21 trading days under Case 1, and an average return of just 0.5% for Case 2 as detailed in our dashboard that details the average return for the S&P 500 after a fall or rise.

Try the Trefis machine learning engine above to see for yourself how Haemonetics stock is likely to behave after any specific gain or loss over a period.

Question 2: Does patience pay?

Answer: If you buy and hold Haemonetics stock, the expectation is over time the near term fluctuations will cancel out, and the long-term positive trend will favor you – at least if the company is otherwise strong.

Overall, according to data and Trefis machine learning engine’s calculations, patience absolutely pays for most stocks!

You can try the engine to see what this table looks like for Haemonetics after a larger loss over the last week, month, or quarter.

Question 3: What about the average return after a rise if you wait for a while?

Answer: The average return after a rise is understandably lower than after a fall as detailed in the previous question. Interestingly, though, if a stock has gained over the last few days, you would do better to avoid short-term bets for most stocks – although HAE stock appears to be an exception to this general observation.

It’s pretty powerful to test the trend for yourself for Haemonetics stock by changing the inputs in the charts above.

[Updated: 12/1/2020] HAE Stock Performance 2020 vs. 2008

We believe that Haemonetics stock (NYSE: HAE), best known for its blood and plasma supplies and services, is a good buying opportunity at the present time. HAE stock trades near $113 currently and it is, in fact, down 7% from its pre-Covid high of $122 in February 2020 – just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. HAE stock has rallied around 53% since its March lows of $74, slightly underperforming the broader markets, with the S&P 500 seeing 62% gains. The growth in HAE stock over the recent months is supported by better than estimated revenues and earnings posted in the recent quarters, as we discuss in the section below. Now with economies opening up, the company will likely see improved sales growth and margin expansion, driving the stock higher from here, in our view. Our conclusion is based on our comparative analysis of Haemonetics stock performance during the current financial crisis with that during the 2008 recession in our interactive dashboard.

2020 Coronavirus Crisis

Timeline of 2020 Crisis So Far:

12/12/2019: Coronavirus cases first reported in China

1/31/2020: WHO declares a global health emergency.

2/19/2020: Signs of effective containment in China and hopes of monetary easing by major central banks helps S&P 500 reach a record high

3/23/2020: S&P 500 drops 34% from the peak level seen on Feb 19, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war

from the peak level seen on Feb 19, as COVID-19 cases accelerate outside China. Doesn’t help that oil prices crash in mid-March amid Saudi-led price war Since 3/24/2020: S&P 500 recovers 62% from the lows seen on Mar 23, as the Fed’s multi-billion dollar stimulus package suppresses near-term survival anxiety and infuses liquidity into the system.

In contrast, here is how HAE stock and the broader market fared during the 2007-08 crisis

Timeline of 2007-08 Crisis

10/1/2007: Approximate pre-crisis peak in S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Accelerated market decline corresponding to Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Approximate bottoming out of S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before accelerated decline (around 9/1/2008)

HAE and S&P 500 Performance Over 2007-08 Financial Crisis

HAE stock moved up from levels of about $25 in September 2007 (pre-crisis peak for the markets) to levels of $32 in August 2008, and from there it dropped slightly to $27 in March 2009 (as the markets bottomed out), implying HAE stock lost just 14% from its pre-crisis highs, while it was actually up 7% between September 2007 and March 2009. It gained 3% post the 2008 crisis to levels of $28 by January 2010. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index saw a decline of 51% from its peak in September 2007 to its bottom in March 2009, followed by a sharp recovery of 48% by January 2010.

Haemonetics Fundamentals Over Recent Years Have Been Strong



Haemonetics revenues increased from $909 million in fiscal 2016 (fiscal ends in March) to $989 million in 2020, led by expansion of its plasma collection products, including NexSys. While the revenue growth rate was slow, the company has seen its Net Margins expand from -6% to 8% over the same period. This meant that its EPS grew from $(1.09) to $1.51. More recently, Haemonetics posted 17% revenue decline in Q2 fiscal 2021, primarily due to a 32% drop in Plasma revenues. This can be attributed to an overall decline in the volume of plasma disposables, due to the impact of the C0vid-19 pandemic. The company’s earnings of $0.95 per share grew 28% compared to $0.74 in prior year quarter, led by continued Net Margin expansion. It should be noted that the company is focused on improving its margins and it is currently working on two programs – Complexity Reduction Initiative and Operational Excellence Program – aimed to reduce overall costs.

Does Haemonetics Have Sufficient Cash Cushion To Meet Its Obligations Through The Coronavirus Crisis?

Haemonetics total debt increased from $315 million in 2017 to $464 million at the end of Q2 2021, while its total cash increased from $140 million to $279 million over the same period. Haemonetics generated $41 million in cash from operations in the first six months of fiscal 2021. The company has enough liquidity cushion to weather the current crisis.

Conclusion

Phases of Covid-19 Crisis:

Early- to mid-March 2020: Fear of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into reality , with the number of cases accelerating globally

of the coronavirus outbreak spreading rapidly translates into , with the number of cases accelerating globally Late-March 2020 onward: Social distancing measures + lockdowns

April 2020: Fed stimulus suppresses near-term survival anxiety

suppresses near-term survival anxiety May-June 2020: Recovery of demand , with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases

, with gradual lifting of lockdowns – no panic anymore despite a steady increase in the number of cases July-October 2020: After poor Q2 results, Q3 expectations were lukewarm, but continued improvement in demand, and progress with vaccine development buoyed market sentiment

As the global economy opens up and lockdowns are lifted in phases, consumer demand is expected to pick up. This could be reflected in the form of a pick-up in revenue growth toward the end of 2020, followed by revenue growth in 2021, boding well for the HAE stock in the near term. While HAE stock has 8% upside for it to recover to pre-Covid highs, we believe the stock could trend much higher than that in the near term, primarily due to continued expansion of its margins.

