Will Gold Continue to Shine in 2025?

Gold has risen nearly 40% over the past 12 months, more than double the S&P 500’s SPY 19% gain. The precious metal is climbing due to uncertainty surrounding trade wars and tariffs, as well as massive purchases by global central banks. Continued volatility in the stock market has also led many investors to seek the safety of gold. Gold purchases by central banks have surged in recent years, particularly after the U.S. froze Russia’s assets following its invasion of Ukraine. According to the World Gold Council, central bank purchases exceeded 1,000 tons for the third consecutive year in 2024. Many central banks are now buying gold instead of U.S. Treasuries due to the rapidly rising U.S. debt and fiscal deterioration. They are also looking to diversify away from the U.S. dollar. Rising geopolitical tensions, trade war uncertainty, inflation concerns, and safe-haven demand could keep gold at elevated levels this year. Last year, gold struggled after Trump’s election due to a surge in the U.S. dollar and rising real Treasury yields. However, the dollar index is now near a two-month low, partly due to weaker-than-expected economic data. Meanwhile, real Treasury yields have fallen to their lowest levels since early December. I believe gold deserves a small allocation in a portfolio, mainly for its diversification benefits. According to a Financial Times analysis, over the past 20 years, gold has provided better diversification benefits than bonds in an equity portfolio. The SPDR Gold Trust GLD is the largest and oldest gold ETF, favored by professional traders for its immense liquidity. It has an expense ratio of 0.40%. The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM and iShares Gold Trust Micro IAUM are among the lowest-cost gold ETFs, making them excellent choices for buy-and-hold investors. For those interested in investing in gold miners, VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX and Sprott Gold Miners ETF SGDM are worth considering. To learn more, please watch the short video above.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX): ETF Research Reports

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.