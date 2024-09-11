Will Generac's New PWRcell Energy Storage Products Drive Top Line?

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC unveiled its new PWRcell 2 Home Energy Storage System product series, which includes PWRcell 2 and PWRcell 2 MAX. The PWRcell 2 will hit the market by 2024-end, while the PWRcell 2 MAX will be available in the second half of 2025. Designed to enhance power and reliability, these systems offer smarter energy management for homeowners.



In a single cabinet, the PWRcell 2 provides 18 kWh of capacity and 10 kW of continuous power, sufficient to handle most home loads, including a 5-ton A/C unit during outages. The PWRcell 2 MAX, boasting higher capabilities, offers 11.5 kW of continuous power, supports loads exceeding 200A LRA and features improved efficiency and a wider operating temperature range. Eligible customers can finance these products through Mosaic and Palmetto’s Lightreach financial products. These products will be available on current Lightreach-integrated third-party platforms, with further platforms to be added soon.



Both systems streamline home energy management with built-in integration for ecobee smart thermostats. This setup allows homeowners to monitor their storage system via an in-home display, aiding in energy bill savings. When used with these storage systems, the ecobee thermostat provides alerts and adjusts temperature settings during outages, optimizing energy use and extending backup power.



The PWRcell 2 and PWRcell 2 MAX are engineered to integrate effortlessly with Generac’s generator products, forming a flexible and resilient energy system. During extended power outages, customers can rely on the combination of a PWRcell 2 and a Generac brand generator for continuous comfort. If the PWRcell 2 battery runs low, the generator will not only power the home but also recharge the battery, ensuring uninterrupted support for the entire duration of the outage.

Generac Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Generac Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Generac Holdings Inc. Quote

Generac Gains From Robust Demand for its Generator Products

Generac’s performance is being driven by higher Residential product sales that rose 8% year over year in the second quarter to $538 million. This growth was fueled by increasing demand for home standby and portable generators, particularly due to Hurricane Beryl, which affected Texas and heightened the need for backup power solutions. Thus, the PWRcell 2 series is expected to help the company boost sales and thereby will drive the top line.



Last month, Generac expanded its reach by partnering with Highland Homes, an award-winning builder, to offer its generators as options for new homes across Texas. This collaboration allows GNRC to integrate its North American-manufactured backup power systems and energy management tools directly into the home construction process, simplifying specification and integration from the start.



The company also noted a significant rise in home consultations in July 2024, driven by severe storms. As a result, the company raised its revenue outlook for 2024 to 4-8% year-over-year growth, revised up from the previous expected range of 3% to 7%.



Headquartered in Waukesha, Generac is a leading manufacturer of backup and prime power generation systems for residential and C&I applications, solar + battery storage solutions, advanced power grid software platforms and services, energy management devices and controls along with engine and battery-powered tools and equipment.

GNRC’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

GNRC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 22.4% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 1.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH, ANSYS, Inc. ANSS and Adobe Inc. ADBE. MANH presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas ANSS & ADBE carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Manhattan Associates delivered an earnings surprise of 26.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, MANH pulled off an earnings surprise of 22.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANH has increased 9.2% in the past 60 days to $4.26.



ANSYS delivered an earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average, in three of the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ANSS pulled off an earnings surprise of 28.9%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.4%.



Adobe delivered an earnings surprise of 2.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, ADBE pulled off an earnings surprise of 2.1%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.