Will Ford's New Global Campaign Strengthen Customer Trust?

Ford Motor Company F has unveiled a new global advertising campaign that extends beyond showcasing vehicles to highlight its intent of putting community and customers first. The campaign, called “Ready, Set, Ford,” focuses on four key commitments: capability, passion, community and trust. Per the Detroit Free Press, this marks a shift from a product-centered approach to a people-first philosophy to illustrate how Ford fits into diverse lifestyles.



Per Lisa Materazzo, Ford’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, the campaign will first launch in the United States before expanding to most markets by the fourth quarter. The full global rollout is expected in early 2026. Following the initial launch, Ford will introduce more targeted messages in October to engage specific audiences around its products, services and experiences that embody the company’s core values.



While the company did not disclose spending details, it indicated that this will be Ford’s largest marketing initiative of the year. It follows the earlier success of the “From America, For America” campaign, which highlighted employee pricing on most models.



The timing of the rollout is significant, as the auto industry faces rising costs from tariffs. Ford estimates a $2 billion net impact this year, alongside concerns about EV demand once federal tax credits expire on Sept. 30, 2025. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Ford's arch rival, General Motors Company GM, expects gross tariff impact of $4-$5 billion for the full year. Disruption in the supply chain due to tariff troubles is likely to impact Tesla’s TSLA already ailing gross margins.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry year to date. Its shares have gained 15.4% against the industry’s decline of 12.5%. General Motors shares have risen 7.6% during the same time frame, while shares of Tesla have lost 13.9%.



From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.28, lower than the industry’s 2.66. General Motors and Tesla are trading at forward sales multiples of 0.31 and 10.74, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has moved up a penny and 5 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



