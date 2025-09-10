Will Ford Pro's ServiceTitan Deal Transform Fleet Management?

Ford Motor Company’s F commercial business unit, Ford Pro, has signed a multi-year partnership with ServiceTitan, Inc. TTAN, a leading software platform for trades businesses, to launch a fleet management solution for field service operators, per Benzinga. The collaboration is designed to reduce downtime, lower repair expenses and deliver real-time insights to companies that depend on Ford’s commercial vehicles.



The platform integrates Ford Pro’s Data Services with ServiceTitan’s Fleet Pro Software to provide U.S. and Canadian trades professionals with a unified view of vehicle diagnostics and performance. Ford vehicles from model year 2020 onward are already equipped with embedded modems, removing the need for aftermarket hardware.



Key features include instant diagnostic alerts, scheduling tools for preventive maintenance and remote vehicle functions, such as locking and unlocking. This data seamlessly connects with ServiceTitan’s automation suite to support efficient scheduling, dispatching and marketing operations.



In the first half of 2025, the Ford Pro segment reported revenues of 34 billion, down from 35 billion in the same period last year. In the first half of the year, Ford Pro gained 1 percentage point of market share in the United States and 3.2 points in Europe, driven by its broad product range and ongoing investments in the Pro portfolio. F carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Fleet Management Solution Offered by Ford’s Peers

Tesla’s TSLA fleet management platform enables users to oversee and control their entire fleet from a single hub. Expanded functionality is offered through the Fleet API and Tesla’s charging solutions. Businesses can track new vehicle orders, assign driver access and handle payments for Supercharging and related services via Tesla for Business. By setting up Wall Connectors or Superchargers on-site, companies can streamline charging operations and minimize vehicle downtime.



General Motors Company’s GM Financial Fleet Solutions delivers real-time data and analytics, enabling managers to track vehicle health, detect issues early and plan preventive maintenance. With a network of more than 85,000 certified repair shops nationwide, General Motors ensures reliable service and upkeep. General Motors’ platform also offers fuel cards to monitor purchases, control expenses, reduce fraud and enforce fuel policies effectively.

F’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Ford has outperformed the Zacks Automotive-Domestic industry year to date. Its shares have gained 16.1% against the industry’s decline of 12.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



From a valuation perspective, F appears undervalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 0.28, lower than the industry’s 2.66.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has moved up a penny and 5 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

