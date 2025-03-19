Will the Expansion of High-Speed Test Solutions Portfolio Aid Viavi?

Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV recently expanded its high-speed test solutions portfolio with the launch of the 800G transport module for its state-of-the-art OneAdvisor 800 Transport Platform. With this, Viavi is offering one of the broadest test solutions for 800G and beyond, covering applications such as research and development qualification, as well as volume production of optical network components and connectivity up to 1.6T with the ONE LabPro and MAP-300 test platforms.



Launched in 2020, the OneAdvisor 800 is a field-ready test tool that equips technicians and engineers with the comprehensive test capabilities needed to efficiently install, troubleshoot and maintain high-capacity networks. Its modular test solution covers transport, wireless/radio frequency and fiber optic environments, making it one of the most comprehensive tools on the market. The platform also integrates seamlessly with other VIAVI products, such as the INX 760 Probe Microscope and FiberComplete PRO, ensuring rapid and reliable network turn-ups and troubleshooting worldwide.

More About VIAV’s New Transport Module

As service providers and manufacturers increasingly rely on high-speed fiber and transport technologies to meet the demands of AI and machine learning applications, as well as other high-bandwidth requirements, the need for fast and accurate certification of data center cabling has become paramount.



Viavi’s latest 800G transport module provides a robust solution for network testing. The solution is designed to support technicians and contractors in the installation and maintenance of 800G networks across metro/core, metro/data center interconnect, campus, and business service environments. It supports both traditional active optical cables/direct attach copper cable tests and the new active electrical cable/active copper cables tests, all within a single unit.



Additionally, the 800G transport module can be paired with Viavi’s other testing tools, including optical time domain reflectometer for fiber optics cable troubleshooting and optical spectrum analyzers for dense wavelength division multiplexing analysis.



The module is compatible with both quad small form-factor pluggable and optical small form-factor pluggable, which are becoming increasingly prevalent in 800G applications as compared to lower-speed configurations. With its superior battery life and industry-leading heat dissipation, the OneAdvisor 800 is ideal for field use, enabling efficient and reliable testing.

Will Strong Portfolio Additions Aid VIAV’s Prospects?

Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, helping to build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle fueled by the transition of Original Equipment Manufacturers and service providers to superfast 5G networks. Strength in wireless & fiber testing, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video testing and storage network testing markets is likely to augment its revenues in the long run.



With the launch of the 800G Module to the OneAdvisor 800 Family of Field Testers, Viavi continues its commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the industry's evolving needs. This reinforces Viavi's position as a leader in the field and addresses the industry's dynamic needs.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Viavi’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

VIAV Stock Price Performance

Shares of Viavi have gained 15.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 34.4%.



VIAV's Zacks Rank

Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



