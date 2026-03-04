Will This ETF Hit the $1 Trillion Mark First?

Key Points

Index investing is a favorite among investors looking for a low-maintenance way to get stock market exposure.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF has been around the longest.

With $700 billion in assets under management already, it wouldn’t take a huge move to push the SPDR S&P 500 ETF up to $1 trillion.

10 stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ›

Many investors have adopted a passive investing approach that incorporates heavy allocations to exchange-traded funds. By using ETFs, investors can easily build a portfolio that has a ton of diversification, because each ETF has an underlying portfolio of dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of different stocks.

In previous articles in this Voyager Portfolio series, you learned about the history of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ETF (NYSEMKT: SPY) and how its performance has helped to make many investors rich. But despite the many milestones that this ETF has already achieved, one that still eludes it is reaching the $1 trillion mark in assets under management. This third and final article on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF looks at what it would take for the fund to surpass this historic mark and whether it's likely to be the first to do so.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

A colossus in the ETF universe

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF has attracted a lot of money because of its simplicity and its solid returns. Indeed, it's a favorite among institutional investors, who are very comfortable with its structure as a unit investment trust and appreciate the high levels of liquidity the ETF features in trading. That's important when certain institutions routinely make billion-dollar trades and can't afford to worry about whether a big order is going to move the market against them.

Also, in recent years, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF has gained a reputation for tracking the fortunes of the largest companies in the world. That's because the index it tracks, the S&P 500, has increasingly seen the weightings of its largest stocks rise. Among top holdings, you'll find very familiar technology names, including Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Indeed, these holdings are significant enough that they make the contributions of the much smaller stocks that round out the group of 500 insignificant by comparison.

What it would take to reach $1 trillion

For the SPDR S&P 500 to top $1 trillion in assets under management, it would need to boost its holdings by just over $300 billion from its current total of $693.3 billion as of March 2. Put another way, from its current total, the ETF would need to gain about 44% in value.

Keep in mind, though, that there are two variables that contribute to the total assets of the fund. It's tempting to say that all it would take to get to $1 trillion is for the ETF to post roughly 10% returns over the course of four years. In a strong market environment, the S&P 500 might rise 44% even faster, and that could help support the ETF's asset base as well.

The second variable, though, is tough to predict. ETF assets ebb and flow depending on the decisions that investors make. If shareholders get leery about the stock market's prospects, they can always sell their shares. If enough investors sell, the market makers responsible for creating and redeeming blocks of ETF shares will reduce the outstanding share count of the fund, marking permanent outflows. By contrast, if investors have high demand for fund shares, then these market makers might create new blocks of ETF stock, thereby reflecting fund inflows and increasing the asset base.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF might not be first across the finish line

As it happens, despite having nearly $700 billion in assets, the SPDR S&P 500 isn't actually the largest fund in the ETF universe. And because the two other funds in question also track the S&P 500, it's highly probable that a market upswing could take them above $1 trillion earlier than the SPDR.

Nevertheless, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF has established its usefulness for investors. Given that the Voyager Portfolio has the goal of owning overlooked individual stocks, it's not going to invest in this ETF. However, for investors looking for ways to diversify or simplify their lives, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF is worth close consideration.

Should you buy stock in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $526,889!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,103,743!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 947% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 4, 2026.

Dan Caplinger has positions in Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.