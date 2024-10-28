Will ERIC Stock Gain From the Intelligent Automation Platform Trial?

Ericsson ERIC and Telstra have successfully trialed the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP) within the latter's commercial network. This collaboration with the Australian telecommunications company marks the world’s first deployment of the cutting-edge Ericsson Automated Configuration Consistency (EACC) rApp, showcasing a major leap in Telstra’s service management and orchestration capabilities.



The EACC rApp is designed to identify and rectify baseline configuration management errors within the Radio Access Network. It offers the ability to roll back changes if key performance indicators deteriorate, reinforcing both companies' dedication to enhancing operational efficiency and innovation.

What ERIC Solutions Bring to the Table?

In today's hyper-connected, fast-paced digital landscape, consumers demand faster data speeds and lower latency to support richer, more reliable experiences. The EIAP Ecosystem is an open framework of essential assets, services and infrastructure that empowers rApp developers to utilize the capabilities of the state-of-the-art platform for the independent development of high-value automation applications.



This open ecosystem facilitates advanced automation and AI-driven optimizations, streamlining the complexities of modern networks and improving overall performance. By utilizing these capabilities, communication service providers (CSPs) can deliver a more consistent, high-quality service experience, enabling seamless streaming, browsing and gaming with minimal interruptions.



Additionally, the trial has equipped Telstra with tools and resources from this open ecosystem, such as an open Software Development Kit, to empower open rApp development and a Developer Portal.

Does ERIC Stand to Gain From the Partnership?

With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Ericsson is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself for market leadership on 5G.



Ericsson's innovative solutions are reshaping connectivity across sectors, from enhancing network visibility through advanced 5G deployments to revolutionizing industries with robust IoT innovations. The company’s leadership in cloud and edge computing is providing scalable solutions for efficient digital infrastructures worldwide, ensuring flexibility and resilience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.



This collaboration is a testament to Ericsson's ongoing leadership in network innovation and its commitment to helping CSPs provide exceptional connectivity experiences. The EACC deployment positions Telstra as one of the first CSPs globally to launch a rApp in a live commercial network on EIAP, highlighting its commitment to industry leadership and early adoption of advanced technologies. This initiative is a crucial step toward the future of autonomous networks, underscoring Ericsson’s shared goal of providing seamless, reliable experiences for end users.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Ericsson’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

ERIC’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Ericsson have gained 93.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 64.7%.



