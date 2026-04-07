Will EOG be Able to Bank on the Ongoing Strength in Crude Prices?

EOG Resources, Inc. EOG generates revenues by producing and selling crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas, with crude oil being the main contributor. As EOG is involved in upstream operations, its business model is highly vulnerable to crude price volatility. With West Texas Intermediate (‘WTI’) crude prices trading above $110 per barrel, per data from Oilprice.com, EOG is currently operating in a favorable business environment.

EOG boasts a portfolio of low production cost assets primarily located in the United States and an international presence in Trinidad and Tobago, Oman and Bahrain. In the United States, it holds assets in leading basins like the Rocky Mountain Area, Delaware, Eagle Ford, Powder River, Williston, Dorado and Utica Play. These multi-basin, low production cost assets allow EOG to generate marginseven at lower oil prices. With crude prices currently elevated, EOG stands to benefit significantly from its high-return asset portfolio.

Investors should note that forecasts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (‘’EIA’’) suggest a price increase for 2026 from that reported in 2025, indicating a continued favorable business environment for the upstream player. Elevated crude prices will enable EOG to generate enhanced cash flow, which can be utilized to fund ongoing exploration projects and expand its production capacity. Higher earnings will support the energy giant to strengthen its balance sheet while continuing disciplined capital spending.

Will CVX & XOM Also Benefit from Higher Crude Prices?

Chevron Corporation CVX and Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM have substantial involvement in upstream operations, exposing their business models to crude price volatility. With high-quality assets spread across multiple regions, CVX maintains a notable presence in the Permian Basin. XOM has advantaged assets spread across the Permian Basin, the most prolific basin in the United States and offshore Guyana. CVX and XOM, by virtue of their business models, are well-positioned to benefit from rising crude prices, supported by their high-quality asset base.

EOG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

EOG shares have gained 31.3% over the past year compared with the 44.4% return of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, EOG trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 7.11X. This is below the broader industry average of 12.03X.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s 2026 earnings has seen upward revisions over the past seven days.



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EOG currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.