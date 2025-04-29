Will This Earnings Week Deliver or Disappoint?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Stocks have staged an impressive late-April rally.

Last week, the S&P 500 jumped 4.6% and the Dow climbed 2.5%. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ soared 6.7%, putting it in positive territory for the month.

The cause of last week’s surge came from two important developments…

First, despite President Trump’s frustration with the Federal Reserve and his comments that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s “termination can’t come quickly enough,” Trump noted that he has “no intention” of firing Powell. So, for now, it looks like Powell will finish out his term as Fed Chair, which ends in 2026.

Second, there are thawing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Trump predicted that the final tariff on China would not be “anywhere near” the 145% level, and he added that “we’re going to be very nice” in negotiations.

But this week, there are a couple of things I’d like to focus on instead: Economic reports and earnings season.

That’s why, in this week’s edition of Market Buzz, I give my thoughts on what I expect from key economic reports set to be released this week, including the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation indicator, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report. Then, I’ll preview several earnings reports from companies that could rock the market. And finally, I’ll explain why economist Ed Yardeni thinks recent negative magazine covers should be considered bullish.

Click the image below to watch now!

If you like what you saw in today’s video, make sure to subscribe to my YouTube channel here. Also, if you’d like to see more of Ed Yardeni’s research, go here to subscribe to his “Quick Takes,” which I highly recommend!

A Buying Frenzy Is Incoming

Despite fears of a bear market on the horizon, my InvestorPlace colleague Luke Lango predicts that there will be a buying frenzy fueled by investors redeploying cash into stocks.

To be more specific, he thinks an upcoming catalyst is about to create a wave of “panic buying,” causing much of the $7 trillion that’s sitting on the sidelines to flood the market as soon as May 7.

That’s why Luke is recommending a select group of small-cap stocks that he calls the “MAGA 7” (Make AI Great in America). They will be the key to building a “nest egg” in this new bull market.

Now, this Thursday, May 1, at 7 p.m. Eastern, Luke is going to tell you everything you need to know at The 2025 Summer Panic Summit – including how you can access his “MAGA 7” stocks.

Click here to instantly reserve your spot for the event.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360

The post Will This Earnings Week Deliver or Disappoint? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.