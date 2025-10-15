Will DRDGOLD be Able to Maintain its Operating Profit Momentum?

DRDGOLD Ltd. DRD reported a remarkable 74% surge in operating profit for the first half of fiscal 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2024), highlighting its ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions while maintaining operational discipline. The improvement in operating profit was attributed to a 28% year-over-year increase in revenues to R3.8 billion (approximately $0.2 billion).

It was driven primarily by a 26% increase in the average gold prices received per kilogram. The rise in gold prices, driven by global economic uncertainty, elevated inflation and strong investor demand for safe-haven assets, provided a significant boost to earnings. However, what truly set DRDGOLD apart during this period was its effective cost management and operational resilience, which amplified the impact of higher gold prices on profitability.

On the operational front, DRDGOLD maintained stable production and throughput volumes across its Ergo and Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR) operations, continuing to process mine tailings efficiently while minimizing disruptions. The company’s ongoing investment in process optimization, resource management and tailings reclamation technology contributed to smoother plant performance and reduced downtime.

A standout achievement during the period was the commissioning of a large-scale solar power and battery energy storage system, which lowered dependence on the national grid and reduced electricity costs, traditionally one of the biggest cost burdens for South African miners. This shift toward renewable power not only curbed operating expenses but also strengthened DRDGOLD’s ESG profile, enhancing long-term sustainability and cost predictability.

The 74% surge in operating profit represents a meaningful expansion in operating margins and underscores DRDGOLD’s leverage to gold price movements. Strategically, the company’s sustained investment in renewable energy, digital process monitoring and operational efficiency initiatives demonstrates a commitment to balancing profitability with sustainability. This positions DRDGOLD favorably within a global mining landscape, given its heightened focus on low-carbon operations and cost control.

Among the peers, Harmony Gold HMY reported a 33% increase in net profit, reaching R 7.9 billion (approximately $0.4 billion) for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2024.This performance was driven by a 27% rise in the average gold price received, reaching R 1,529,358 per kilogram (approximately $2,620 per ounce) and improved operational efficiencies. Despite a 5% decline in gold production to 1.48 million ounces, Harmony Gold's disciplined cost management contributed to the positive financial results.

Gold Fields Ltd. GFI delivered a robust financial performance in the first half of fiscal 2025. The company reported a net profit of $1.027 billion, more than tripling from $320.7 million a year ago. This surge was primarily driven by a 24% increase in gold production to 1.136 million ounces and a 40% rise in the average gold price received, reaching $3,281 per ounce.

The Zacks Rundown for DRD

Shares of DRD have popped 235.6% year to date compared with its industry’s 123.5%, underpinned by strong operational efficiency, improved capital discipline and increased shareholder confidence driven by clear strategic execution and financial strength.

From a valuation perspective, DRD is currently trading at a foward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 22.85X, a premium of about 41% to the industry’s average of 16.17X. It carries a Value Score of D.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRD for fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.42 implies a year-over-year decline of 1%. DRD currently carries a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

