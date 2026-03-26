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Will Dogecoin Ever Reach $1?

March 26, 2026 — 09:29 pm EDT

Written by Lyle Daly for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Part of the appeal of meme coins is that they're usually extremely cheap. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), the largest meme coin by market cap, costs just $0.09 at the time of this writing.

People who buy meme coins sometimes imagine how much their crypto will be worth if the price hits a certain target -- like $1, in Dogecoin's case. But is that even possible?

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A Shiba Inu dog running on the sidewalk.

Image source: Getty Images.

It could theoretically happen, but the odds are extremely slim. Dogecoin's all-time high was $0.74, reached on May 8, 2021. That was the same day Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who had shown interest in Dogecoin and discussed it on social media, appeared on Saturday Night Live.

This setup was essentially a scenario where the stars aligned for Dogecoin. Investors were excited because Musk seemed to like it, and he was making a high-profile TV appearance. Meme coins were also still a fresher, more novel concept at the time.

Dogecoin got a lot of attention because it was interesting and unique, not just one of thousands of meme coins serving no real purpose, as it is now. Everything went right for a while, and Dogecoin still ended its brief run well short of $1.

Dogecoin is quite the story. It's a satirical cryptocurrency that skyrocketed by over 27,000% in six months and is still worth over $15 billion. But its success has been driven entirely by hype, not fundamental value, so it's not a good choice for a long-term cryptocurrency investment.

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Lyle Daly has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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DOGE
TSLA

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