Will Direct Current (DC) Fast Chargers Help EV Adoption?

By Nick Zamanov, Director of Business Development at Cyber Switching

Direct current (DC) fast chargers line the highways, commercial areas and parking lots, and are ready to zap your electric vehicle (EV) with a burst of rapid charging power. They've been hailed as the future of EV adoption, but are they really the ultimate solution? Despite the recent noise surrounding federal EV charger funding and the Biden administration's emphasis on DC fast chargers, it's crucial to recognize that they are just a piece of the puzzle. In fact, depending on your business's unique needs, they might not even be the best option. While big names like Mercedes-Benz, Ford and Tesla have scooped up funding, we shouldn’t expect to see gas stations disappearing so soon without a few vital things changing first.

As President Biden's infrastructure plan commits billions to EV charging and clean transportation, we must explore why DC fast chargers may not be the holy grail. With over 3 million EVs on the road and an extensive network of public chargers, it's time to explore the full spectrum of possibilities beyond the buzz surrounding DC fast chargers and discuss where the US should be targeting their investment.

The U.S. EV infrastructure can’t keep up

The rapid growth of EVs and the increasing popularity of DC fast chargers have exposed a significant challenge – the current U.S. EV infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the power demands imposed by these high-powered charging stations. When too many cars are connected to DC fast chargers simultaneously, it can disrupt the power system in various ways.

While DC fast chargers do just that – charge fast – they also use huge amounts of power to get the job done. The intensity and speed to start and stop charging EVs, can put strain on the power system and potentially lead to power disruptions. If this continues to occur, it can impact the charging performance, resulting in slower charging speeds for EV owners.

To address these challenges, upgrades to the EV charging infrastructure in the U.S. are essential to support the increased load. This adds complexity and cost to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. It will require upgrading power lines, transformers, and substations which require more time and more money. In California, it's estimated that grid fixes could potentially cost $50 billion. It won’t be as easy as investing in DC fast chargers when the problem lies with the infrastructure itself.

Designed for quick top-ups, not everyday use

DC fast chargers are undeniably convenient for on-the-go charging during long road trips or when a quick power top-up is needed. While they do a great job of eliminating range anxiety, they shouldn’t be relied upon for everyday charging as this will impact the EV battery's lifespan and performance. Their high energy consumption can place additional stress on the EV battery. DC charging manufacturers often implement thermal management solutions to keep temperatures down and dissipate the heat, however the intensified charging process, if frequently used, accelerates wear and tear on the battery, and reduces its longevity.

It is instead advisable for EV owners to adopt a balanced charging approach. While occasional use of DC fast chargers is acceptable, like a pit stop on a road trip, relying solely on fast charging or frequently having fast charging sessions isn’t the solution.

Charge your EV from 9 to 5

For widespread EV adoption, focusing on everyday commuting needs is crucial. The primary reason people drive is to commute to work or school, and a staggering 71% of Americans live within fifty miles of their workplace or school. By installing regular Level 2 chargers at home and workplaces, a significant amount of money can be saved on infrastructure upgrades, installation costs, and power demands.

Americans currently spend over four hours per year refueling their vehicles at gas stations. Even the fastest DC charging stations, which typically take a minimum of fifteen minutes, still are five times slower than a gas station refuel. However, if long-term charging solutions are installed where drivers spend the most time, they can take advantage of doing other activities while their car is being charged. DC fast chargers won't have a substantial impact on EV adoption if we neglect the installation of Level 2 chargers where we need them most, which is typically at work.

Embrace diversified charging solutions

Sure, DC chargers offer quick top-ups, but without a reliable infrastructure, their charging speed won't be as fast as we hope. If the U.S. starts investing in DC fast chargers, it must also consider the cost of upgrading infrastructure to avoid rendering them useless. It’s no secret EV drivers often battle with charging stations that aren’t working already. While seeing more charging stations popping up across the U.S. is encouraging, quantity alone won't drive mainstream adoption.

Instead, businesses should invest in EV chargers that keep up with demand while remaining cost-efficient and reliable. Level 1 and Level 2 chargers fit the bill. They are affordable, dependable, and integrate seamlessly with the existing power grid due to their lower power demand. Varying the charging speed used on an EV will optimize its battery's lifespan and performance. A diversified charging strategy will help EV owners maximize the benefits of fast charging while setting up their EV for long-term battery health.

So where do we go from here?

To achieve widespread adoption of EVs, we must rely on more than fast charging. While DC fast chargers seem like the go-to solution, investing in long-term alternatives is equally important. To make this a reality, collaboration is essential. Utilities, charging providers, and policymakers must work together to create a diverse and robust charging network. By embracing Level 1, Level 2, and even DC fast chargers, we can create a charging infrastructure that meets EV owners' needs without overwhelming the power grid. Together, let's pave the way for a sustainable future, where EVs drive us toward a greener world.

About the author:

Nick Zamanov is the Director of Business Development at Cyber Switching, the EV technology pioneer. He is an expert in the EV infrastructure space and since his early days as an EV enthusiast in 2012, he has strongly believed that electric vehicles would eventually replace Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) cars. Prior to joining Cyber Switching, he founded and exited several E-commerce and SaaS startups, including Procolors, Amplefind, and Berry’s.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.