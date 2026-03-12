Will Deere's Risutec Deal Boost Its Precision Forestry Portfolio?

Deere & Company DE acquired Finnish equipment manufacturing company Risutec Oy’s intellectual property and related assets for tree planting equipment. Deere is currently focused on its silviculture strategy, which will be aided by this deal with Risutec, along with providing customers involved in reforestation with solutions for sustainable forestry.



Risutec’s knowledge of advanced mechanized tree planting solutions and global markets is compatible with Deere’s existing precision forestry software. Deere's precision forestry software uses the existing capabilities of its equipment to unlock advanced operational potential. Deere's Precision Forestry tools, including TimberMatic Maps and TimberManager, enable customers to coordinate performance between forest operations and the back office. DE designed these platforms to revolutionize the planning, implementation and monitoring of logging activities.



Deere expects the deal to add synergies and talent to its precision forestry portfolio, with Risutec's products significantly reducing reliance on manual tree planting. This will lower labor exposure to extreme weather, terrain and wildlife, as well as increase productivity.



The tree planters can be configured to suit the operational conditions of the customer. For enhanced productivity and forestry management data analysis, customers can also integrate with precision forestry software. The company has planned to sell and produce maintenance for these lines of tree planters through select Deere and Waratah forestry equipment dealers across the world.

Strategic Actions of Deere’s Peers

Lindsay Corporation LNN acquired a 49.9% minority interest in Pessl Instruments GmbH in January 2025, enhancing its position as an irrigation management and scheduling solution provider in the industry.



Under this acquisition, Lindsay will benefit from Pessl’s leading position in specialty crop applications. Whereas, Pessl will benefit from Lindsay’s leading position in row crop applications. Customers using Lindsay's FieldNET and Pessl's METOS solutions will gain from advanced agronomic insights, which will provide them with informed decisions for healthier crops, optimized resource use and higher yields.



AGCO Corporation AGCO is focusing on strategic transformation, wherein it intends to streamline and focus its portfolio of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology solutions. In line with this, on Apr. 1, 2024, AGCO Corp formed a joint venture with Trimble to form PTx Trimble. PTx Trimble is now a new company with an 85% stake in AGCO and a 15% stake in Trimble.



On Nov. 1, the company sold the majority of its Grain & Protein business to American Industrial Partners. AGCO Corp intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction per its capital allocation goals, which include debt repayment, disciplined investment in technology and organic growth initiatives and capital return to shareholders.

DE’s Price Performance, Valuations & Estimates

Deere shares have gained 28.9% in a year compared with the Zacks Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry’s 23.6% growth. In comparison, the broader Zacks Industrial Products sector has returned 31.1% and the S&P 500 has rallied 27.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Deere is currently trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings of 30.16X, a premium compared with the industry’s 28.33X. It is also higher than DE’s five-year median of 24.23X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. However, the same for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 27.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 sales implies 4.9% growth. The same for fiscal 2027 suggests growth of 8.7%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have moved north over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Deere currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

