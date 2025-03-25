Will Deepened Collaboration With MSFT Drive ITRI's Share Performance?

Itron, Inc. ITRI, Schneider Electric and Microsoft MSFT have joined forces to deliver an innovative Grid Edge Intelligence solution that leverages artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics and real-time distributed intelligence (DI) to optimize grid operations. The initiative integrates Itron’s DI technology, Schneider Electric’s Digital Grid solutions and Microsoft’s AI-powered cloud platform to facilitate seamless data-driven grid management. The partnership is set to enhance grid reliability, unlock new use cases and improve overall distribution efficiency.



The state-of-the-art solution is set to be launched in North America by late 2025. Recently, Itron teamed up with MSFT to improve data accessibility, decision-making and operational efficiency by integrating Microsoft’s Copilot AI technology into its IEOS platform. The company’s shares went up 2.65% in trading and closed at $108.56 after the expanded partnership announcement with MSFT.



The partnership enables swift data exchange between grid edge devices, AI-powered cloud platforms and utility control centers. Itron’s cutting-edge DI technology is instrumental in bridging the gap between the grid edge and the control center. By leveraging high-bandwidth, real-time data integration, utilities can gain greater visibility into their distribution networks and respond to grid events more effectively. These analytics provide a strong basis for integrating distributed energy resources (DERs) to deliver similar benefits.



Utilities are plagued by significant infrastructure constraints, with critical components like transformers experiencing lead times of one to two years. However, the introduction of a non-wires solution directly addresses these modern infrastructure challenges. By deploying a next-generation Grid Edge Intelligence solution, the joined forces aim to boost the existing grid’s capacity by up to 20% while ensuring grid asset loading remains within its designated limits.

Key Takeaways of the Collaboration

Itron’s DI-enabled meters deliver real-time insights from behind the service transformer and individual DERs to Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure ADMS, ensuring smooth distribution system operation. This data is integrated into Microsoft’s AI-powered SaaS platform, enhancing system visibility for load and voltage conditions while enabling reliable management of behind-the-meter DERs, like EV chargers, without depending on customer broadband.



Moreover, the collaboration is focused on accelerating the adoption of grid-edge intelligence use cases that empower utilities to improve system operations and reliability. One of the fundamental challenges in grid management is accurately mapping which meters are connected to specific service transformers. Transformer-to-Meter Mapping use case enables utilities to precisely map meters to transformers, helping them proactively manage distribution loads, extend transformer lifespan and reduce equipment failures.



Enhancing state estimation and load flow accuracy enables grid operators to precisely identify when and where the power grid is experiencing stress. This allows for timely adjustments, extending the lifespan of existing infrastructure while optimizing power quality for consumers. Enhanced Volt-VAR Optimization (VVO) helps move electricity more efficiently by managing voltage and reactive power, reducing energy loss and improving grid reliability. Also, local DER Groups for Forecast and Management help utilities improve planning, optimize spending and prioritize important infrastructure projects more effectively.



As the energy landscape continues to evolve, grid edge intelligence plays a crucial role in modernizing power distribution systems. With this new comprehensive solution, utilities can advance their infrastructure, optimize grid performance and better serve their customers. These collaborations and deals are solidifying ITRI’s foothold and poising it for continued growth. These strategies are expected to generate new revenue streams for the company and boost investor confidence in ITRI stock.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 21.5% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s decline of 5.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC and Arista Networks, Inc. ANET. IDCC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 15%.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.87%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 14.41%. It supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.

