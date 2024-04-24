Will Declining Volumes Impact Amcor's (AMCR) Q3 Earnings?

Amcor Plc AMCR is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Apr 30, after the closing bell.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.53 billion, indicating a decline of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings is currently17 cents per share, which suggests a 6% dip from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

Q2 Results

Amcor witnessed a year-over-year decline in second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues and earnings. While revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings beat the same. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average.

Factors to Note

Amcor’s total volume growth has been in the negative territory since the first quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting weak market demand. This is mainly due to the inflationary pressures that have been weighing on consumer spending, which, in turn, have affected packaging demand. Customers have been trying to lower their elevated inventories, which has also weighed on volumes.

Our model projects a 5.4% decline in overall volumes for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, factoring in inventory destocking at customers’ end, as well as low demand. It is expected to be offset by the price/mix benefits of 4.7% for the quarter.

In addition to weak demand, Amcor has been facing intermittent supply shortages and price volatility of certain resins and raw materials because of market dynamics and higher rates of inflation impacting other costs. This is expected to have been reflected in the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings margin results.

Segment Projections

The Flexibles segment reported volume declines in the last six quarters, impacted by overall weak demand and customer destocking. Considering there has been no major improvement in the quarter under review, our model projects a 4.8% decline in the segment’s overall volumes in the to-be-reported quarter. The price/mix is expected to be a favorable 4.3%. Our sales projection for the Flexibles segment is pegged at $2.68 billion, indicating a 3.8% year-over-year decline.

The Rigid Packaging segment has also been impacted by the unfavorable conditions mentioned above. Volumes have been down in the past five quarters. Our model projects a 7.3% drop in volumes for the segment in the fiscal third quarter and a price/mix gain of 5.7%. The sales projection for the segment is $875.6 million, indicating a 0.5% year-over-year decline.

However, brand extensions and the introduction of health and wellness-oriented products in PET containers have been supporting growth.

What the Zacks Model Indicates

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amcor this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Amcor is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Amcor currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of Amcor have fallen 18.9% compared with the industry’s 1.5% decline.



