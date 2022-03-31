Will Congress Pass Rebate Payments For Soaring Gas Prices?

Federal lawmakers want to relieve the pain Americans are feeling at the gas pump.

Oil prices started to increase about a year ago due to Covid-related supply chain issues, and pricing woes have been exacerbated by a ban on Russian oil imports to the U.S. and other western countries that’s resulted in a dwindling global oil supply.

As a result, Americans have been forced to shell out some of the highest prices per gallon at the pump. The current national average price of gas is now $4.23—over a dollar higher than the average a year ago, according to AAA.

Democratic lawmakers have introduced a proposal to send a gas rebate to Americans—but it appears that President Biden is focusing on a different plan.

Will the Government Send $100 Gas Rebates to Americans?

For months, lawmakers have been mulling over the best way to cut gas prices, but they haven’t settled on a solution. Senate Democrats introduced a bill in mid-February to stop charging federal tax (18.4 cents per fill) at the gas pump through next year, a proposal that didn’t generate any steam.

When asked about a gas tax holiday during her press conference on March 31, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that the gas tax holiday is no longer the best option on the table, stating that oil companies don’t necessarily pass on the potential savings to consumers, and it would reduce the funds needed to maintain highways.

Pelosi added that lawmakers are now considering a rebate card or a direct monthly payment instead, referring to the Gas Rebate Act of 2022. Introduced on March 17, the Act would send energy rebates of $100 per month to eligible taxpayers and offer an additional $100 per dependent. Eligibility would be determined by income, with phaseouts similar to previous stimulus payments.

Experts warn that sending direct payments to individuals isn’t the answer for swelling gas prices either. According to The Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, the payments could backfire by making inflation worse while not actually helping those in need.

President Biden Announces Historic Release From Strategic Oil Reserve

While Democrats work on potential gas rebates, President Joe Biden is already putting his own plans in motion.

On Thursday, the White House announced that it would release an average of over 1 million barrels of oil per day from the strategic oil reserve for the next six months—one-third of the entire reserve.

During Biden’s remarks on Thursday, Biden was asked when Americans will feel an impact from the new oil initiatives, and stated that “there’s no firm answer.“ He said prices could go down as much as 35 cents per gallon, but added “it’s unknown at this point” and also depends on how many barrels of oil allies across the world will also release from their reserves.

The “unprecedented” oil reserve release, as described by the White House, is a six-fold increase from Biden’s March announcement of 30 million barrels being released from the reserve.

Some oil analysts already sound their concerns over the historic release.

Patrick De Haan, oil and refined products analyst at GasBuddy, a gas price data app, tweeted that the release would put the strategic reserve at the lowest level since 1984, and added that increased global demand meant it could take 4-10 years to fully refill the reserve.

President Biden is also calling on Congress to encourage oil suppliers to ramp up domestic oil production. According to the fact sheet, some oil and gas companies aren’t increasing production so they can continue to see large profits due to the higher prices. To combat this, Biden wants Congress to pass a law that would make companies pay fees on wells and land that are unused or idle.

