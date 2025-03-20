Will Confluent's Tableflow Advancements Push Its Stock Higher?

Confluent CFLT has announced the general availability of Tableflow, a feature within Confluent Cloud designed to simplify the integration of real-time operational data with analytical systems. Tableflow allows users to access streaming data in popular open table formats, enabling advanced analytics and real-time artificial intelligence (AI) applications.



The general availability of Tableflow is significant because it enhances data accessibility, governance and integration with Apache Iceberg and Delta Lake, making it easier to manage real-time and batch-processing workloads.



With Tableflow, teams can now represent Apache Kafka topics as Apache Iceberg tables, facilitating seamless data integration for both real-time and batch processing needs. This capability eliminates the need for complex data preprocessing, allowing data scientists and engineers to focus on building and scaling AI-driven applications.

CFLT Underperforms Sector & Industry in a Year

Shares of the leader in data streaming technology have dropped 14.9% over the past year, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 4.3% growth and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s 2.7% return.

The decline in Confluent's share price can be attributed to its intense competition in the data-streaming platform market, facing challenges from both open-source alternatives and major cloud providers like Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), Microsoft’s MSFT cloud platform Azure and Google Cloud, a cloud computing platform of Alphabet GOOGL.



However, CFLT has strong growth factors, driven by the rising demand for a comprehensive data streaming platform to support real-time AI applications. Strategic partnerships and product innovations over the past year have strengthened its market position, setting the stage for continued leadership in 2025.

Partnership & Product Innovations Aid CFLT’s Prospects

Confluent has recently achieved notable progress in strategic partnerships, product innovations and the expansion of its data streaming platform.



CFLT expanded its partnership with Databricks to integrate its data streaming and intelligence platforms to enhance real-time data processing capabilities for customers.



Confluent became the first data streaming platform available on Jio Cloud Services, facilitating real-time data streaming solutions to accelerate the development of next-generation applications in India.



CFLT has introduced real-time embeddings "Easy Button," a no-code feature that enables users to generate vector embeddings instantly. This innovation allows seamless integration from any model to any vector database across any cloud platform, simplifying real-time AI workflows.



In December 2024, Confluent launched a platform for Apache Flink, facilitating high-performance stream processing on-premises. This innovation underscores the company's commitment to providing advanced tools for real-time data processing.

CFLT Provides Positive 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Confluent projects revenues between $253 million and $254 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $265.08 million, suggesting a 22.02% increase from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be 6-7 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 7 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 40%.



For fiscal 2025, Confluent projects revenues between $1.117 billion and $1.121 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.16 billion, suggesting a 20.52% increase from the prior-year quarter’s actual.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be 35 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 35 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a 20.69% year-over-year increase.

Confluent Zacks Rank

CFLT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

