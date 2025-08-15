Will Colgate's Innovation Drive Market Share Gains in 2025?

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s CL innovation strategy for 2025 is tightly linked to its ambition to boost market share despite ongoing macroeconomic and category growth challenges. The company is leaning heavily into impactful innovation as a key building block for long-term growth, pairing it with data analytics, AI and omni-channel demand generation to accelerate its 2030 strategic plan. Across regions, Colgate is introducing core and premium products that not only strengthen brand health but also expand household penetration. For instance, in oral care, launches like Colgate Max White Clinical in the U.K. and Miracle Repair serum-infused toothpaste in China are being positioned at strategic price points to attract new users while reinforcing the company’s premium credentials.



This innovation drive is not limited to oral care but extends across personal and home care as well as Hill’s Pet Nutrition. In Europe, personal care offerings like Sanex Skin Therapy with Amino Acid Complex are addressing specific skin needs, while in Latin America, relaunches of the Protex bar soap and Suavitel Superior Care fabric conditioner are designed to strengthen category leadership. In Hill’s Pet Nutrition segment, science-led innovations, such as ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit in Science Diet and new Prescription Diet formulas, target niche therapeutic needs, appealing to veterinarians and pet owners seeking specialized nutrition solutions.



Colgate’s approach is also rooted in premiumization, elevating its product mix to capture higher-margin sales while differentiating from value-tier competitors. Brands like Colgate Total, Luminous White, Sensitive Pro Relief and elmex are leading premium growth, particularly in markets like Latin America and Europe, where consumers continue to trade up for performance and specialized benefits. These premium launches are supported by robust advertising investment, which remains over 13% of net sales, reinforcing consumer awareness and trust at a time when competitive activity is intense.



Looking ahead, the company’s 2025 guidance acknowledges weaker category growth in the first half and potential headwinds from raw material inflation. However, management expects the combination of innovation-led volume gains, targeted pricing strategies and productivity-driven reinvestment to help offset these pressures. If executed effectively, Colgate’s innovation pipeline, spanning oral care breakthroughs, personal and home care upgrades, and advanced pet nutrition, could serve as the primary catalyst for market share gains in 2025, solidifying its competitive positioning in both mature and emerging markets.

CL’s Competition in the Global Arena

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. CHD, The Procter & Gamble Company PG and The Clorox Company CLX are key companies competing with Colgate in theglobal market



Church & Dwight is driving growth through innovation in both premium and value segments, highlighted by the Touchland acquisition in hand sanitizers, Batiste Light in dry shampoo, the Therabreath mouthwash expansion, and HERO’s Mighty Patch Body launch. These initiatives, along with rising online sales, aim to boost household penetration and brand share despite category and retailer headwinds for Church & Dwight.



Procter & Gamble is leveraging its “irresistible superiority” strategy with launches like Tide evo plastic-free detergent, Swiffer Sweep and Mop Deluxe, Pampers premium upgrades, and SK-II’s LXP line. Digital-first marketing and a strong track record in top new product rankings underpin Procter & Gamble’s ability to grow categories and outpace competitors.



Clorox is advancing innovation across its portfolio to support long-term growth, focusing on value-driven offerings and sustainability. In cleaning, the company is rolling out bleach innovations with enhanced disinfection claims while expanding Burt’s Bees into new lip and skin care formats. Clorox is also innovating in Glad trash bags with stronger, more sustainable materials and launching Brita products with improved filtration performance. These initiatives aim to strengthen brand relevance, capture new users and reinforce category leadership amid a competitive and cost-sensitive environment.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.