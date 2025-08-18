Will COIN's Deribit Buyout Unlock the Potential of Crypto Derivatives?

Coinbase Global COIN recently acquired Deribit for $2.9 billion. With this, the crypto leader has become the leading global platform for crypto derivatives, which is much larger in trading volumes than the spot crypto market. Deribit boasts the leading crypto options exchange by volume and open interest, with roughly $60 billion of current platform open interest, over $1 trillion traded last year and a loyal base of institutional and advanced traders.



The Deribit acquisition enables Coinbase to rapidly scale in derivatives, a segment it struggled to enter organically. At the same time, it diversifies revenues beyond spot trading fees while significantly strengthening Coinbase’s institutional capabilities and product offerings for clients.



Deribit generated over $30 million in July transaction revenues. As COIN’s third-quarter results will include accretion from Deribit, one can easily get a sense of the run-rate revenue opportunity in the third quarter and beyond. COIN also anticipates the Deribit acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted EBITDA after close. Deribit will also contribute about $10 million of additional expense to technology & development and general & administrative expenses in the third quarter.



Strategically, acquiring Deribit braces Coinbase with advanced technology and a global client base, widening its competitive moat against Binance and OKX, the current leaders in derivatives. The integration of high-margin derivatives products is expected to drive stronger profitability and expand market share. Over time, this acquisition will support Coinbase’s evolution from a primarily spot-focused exchange into a diversified, full-service digital asset platform, aligning with CEO Brian Armstrong’s broader vision of building the industry’s premier “everything exchange.”

What About COIN's Competitors?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is expanding into crypto derivatives, driving trading activity and diversifying revenues. By offering perpetual futures in Europe and micro futures for Bitcoin, Solana and XRP, Robinhood attracts active traders and improves margins. This strengthens Robinhood’s competitiveness while enhancing results beyond equities and traditional spot crypto trading.



Interactive Brokers Group’s IBKR involvement in crypto derivatives boosts its platform by providing Bitcoin and Ether futures and options. Interactive Brokers appeals to both institutional and retail traders seeking regulated exposure. This expansion enables Interactive Brokers to diversify revenues, strengthen competitiveness, increase trading volumes and capture sustainable long-term growth opportunities.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have gained 27.9% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 51.2, above the industry average of 20.57. But it carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s third-quarter 2025 EPS has moved 11.2% north, while that for fourth-quarter 2025 EPS has moved down 4.3% over the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2025 has increased 93.6% while that for 2026 has decreased 7%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicates year-over-year increases. The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 EPS indicate a decline.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.