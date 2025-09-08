Will Coca-Cola's Healthier Options Continue to Win Over Consumers?

The Coca-Cola Company KO is increasingly leaning on its portfolio of healthier options to capture evolving consumer demand, positioning itself beyond traditional sodas. The company has been proactive in expanding products, like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and fairlife dairy-based beverages, all of which delivered strong growth in second-quarter 2025. These brands not only address the global shift toward reduced sugar and added nutrition but also show Coca-Cola’s ability to scale innovation across multiple regions, ensuring consumers have choices that fit different lifestyles and preferences.



The success of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has been particularly striking as it continues to gain volume across North America, Latin America and Europe, reinforcing its position as one of the company’s growth engines. The fairlife brand is tapping into consumer interest in protein and value-added dairy, with double-digit growth in the second quarter despite capacity constraints. In markets like Mexico, Coca-Cola’s Santa Clara dairy business has also emerged as a leader in value-added dairy, highlighting that the strategy is not confined to one geography. By offering functional beverages that meet nutritional needs, Coca-Cola is proving it can compete effectively in the health-conscious space.



Innovation remains a crucial driver of Coca-Cola’s healthier options strategy. Recent product launches, such as Sprite + Tea and upcoming expansions, like Coca-Cola with U.S. cane sugar, reflect the company’s responsiveness to consumer desires for natural, refreshing and differentiated experiences. Coca-Cola is experimenting with fiber-enriched beverages and tailoring campaigns around health-oriented consumption occasions, such as pairing Sprite with spicy meals or promoting Thums Up with traditional foods in India. These initiatives suggest that while challenges remain, Coca-Cola’s long-term commitment to healthier choices could both protect market share and attract new, younger consumers focused on wellness.

KO’s Competitors Making Moves in the Beverage Market

In the highly competitive beverage industry, PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP are distinguishing themselves by capitalizing on their core strengths and pursuing strategic expansions to drive growth across multiple categories.



PepsiCo has been leaning heavily into the “better-for-you” trend, expanding its portfolio with permissible snacking options, zero-sugar beverages and functional drinks like Gatorade and energy offerings. The company’s strategy reflects a recognition that consumer preferences are steadily shifting toward healthier, lower-calorie choices without compromising taste or convenience. With its scale, marketing strength and ability to localize innovations, PepsiCo is well-positioned to capture this demand.



KDP is also sharpening its focus on healthier options, investing in flavored sparkling water and reduced-sugar beverages, and expanding its at-home coffee portfolio with functional and premium choices. Its approach emphasizes affordability and accessibility, ensuring healthier alternatives are not niche products but widely available options. While KDP faces stiff competition from larger rivals with deeper portfolios, its nimbleness and ability to scale innovation quickly give it an edge.

The Zacks Rundown for Coca-Cola

KO’s shares have risen 9.2% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 3.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Coca-Cola trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61X, significantly higher than the industry’s 17.49X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 3.5% and 8.3%, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been unchanged in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.