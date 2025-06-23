Will Citigroup's Prudent Expense Management Support Performance?

Citigroup, Inc.'s C CEO Jane Fraser is executing a sweeping overhaul of the bank to enhance its performance and reduce costs. The company made changes to its operating model in the fourth quarter of 2023. The reorganization trimmed management layers and now operates under eight layers rather than 13.

In January 2024, the company announced a plan to eliminate 20,000 jobs as part of its broad-scale restructuring effort over the next two years.

In June 2025, Citigroup announced the next phase of changes in its Technology and Business Enablement organization as part of the simplification efforts. As part of this move, C will reduce the size of its technology employee workforce in its China Citi Solution Centers (CSCs) in Shanghai and Dalian by approximately 3,500. The company expects the technology changes in its China CSCs to be completed by the start of the fourth quarter of 2025.These reductions follow other consolidations that Citigroup has executed throughout its global real estate footprint in several locations in the United States, as well as Indonesia, the Philippines and Poland, as a result of reductions in its workforce.

Such optimization of management layers and reduction in functional roles will drive $2-2.5 billion annualized run rate savings by 2026. For 2025, Citigroup expects expenses below $53.4 billion. In 2024, the company’s expenses were $53.9 billion.

How C Competes With BAC & WFC in Expenses

Bank of America's BAC prudent expense management supported its financials in the past. However, expenses have been rising over the past few years due to Bank of America’s continued investments in its franchise. For 2025, Bank of America’s non-interest expenses are expected to rise 2-3%.

Wells Fargo's WFC prudent expense management initiatives support its financials. Since the third quarter of 2020, Wells Fargo has been actively engaging in cost-cutting measures, including the streamlining of its organizational structure, closure of branches and reduction in headcount. Wells Fargo’s non-interest expenses for 2025 are expected to be $54.2 billion, whereas it reported $54.6 billion in 2024.

C’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Citigroup have gained 13.1% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 12.3%.

Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, C trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.50X, below the industry’s average of 13.94X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year increases of 24.2% and 24.8%, respectively. The estimates for 2025 have been revised downward, while those for 2026 have been revised upward over the past 30 days.

Estimates Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Citigroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.