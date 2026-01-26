Will Check Point's Recent AI Advancements Help Steer the Competition?

Check Point Software Technologies CHKP aims to enhance how quickly organizations respond to cyber threats with its new AI-driven exposure management strategy. The goal is to help security teams move faster from identifying risks to fixing them, addressing the common cybersecurity “remediation gap.”



The solution helps security teams quickly identify the most critical vulnerabilities. Security teams can focus on fixing the riskiest issues, making remediation faster and more efficient. A key benefit of the strategy is automation. Instead of only warning about threats, the platform can trigger safe, automated responses using existing security controls. This reduces manual work and shortens response times, which is critical as cyberattacks become faster and more sophisticated.



According to the company, many security teams struggle to turn data into action. The new platform helps by prioritizing real-world threats and enabling safe, automated remediation, such as virtual patching and policy updates. This strategy is consistent with Gartner's CTEM model, which emphasizes ongoing monitoring of real-world attacks.



Finally, Check Point’s AI exposure strategy could strengthen threat response, improve security efficiency and help the company stay competitive in a crowded cybersecurity market.

Cybersecurity Rivals Step Up the Race for Market Share

Check Point faces stiff competition from major cybersecurity players like Cisco Systems CSCO, Palo Alto Networks PANW and Fortinet FTNT.



Cisco Systems has modernized its security portfolio for AI-driven threats, with roughly one-third made up of new or upgraded products like Secure Access, XDR and Hypershield. Strong early adoption, with nearly 3,000 customers, highlights traction. Backed by Cisco Talos threat intelligence and a broad network- and cloud-focused portfolio, Cisco is well positioned to secure large, complex, hybrid enterprise environments.



Palo Alto Networks leads the cybersecurity market with a platform-based strategy that unifies network, cloud, SOC and identity security. Palo Alto Networks is benefiting from strong ARR growth, rising large-deal activity and AI-driven platforms like XSIAM, which enable faster threat response and high customer stickiness. Leadership in SASE and cloud security, supported by acquisitions such as CyberArk and Chronosphere, further strengthens Palo Alto Networks’ long-term competitive moat.



Fortinet stands out in cybersecurity through a tightly integrated platform that converges networking and security at scale. Fortinet benefits from its unified FortiOS operating system and custom FortiASIC chips, delivering higher performance, lower latency and reduced cost versus software-only peers. With strong firewall share, rapid SASE growth and expanding AI-driven solutions, Fortinet continues to gain momentum. Strategic partnerships, including AI data center initiatives, further strengthen Fortinet’s long-term competitive edge.

