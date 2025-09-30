Will Carnival Stock Bounce Back From Monday's 4% Drop?

Key Points Carnival delivered better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal third quarter.

It boosted its guidance across all relevant fronts, but after a nearly 60% jump over the past year, it wasn't enough.

Carnival's trading at a reasonable 14 times this year's refreshed adjusted earnings guidance.

It doesn't seem fair. Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) checked off most of the boxes that investors like to see out of an earnings report this week. It topped expectations on both ends of the income statement, as well as all the key cruise line stocks metrics that Carnival reports. The world's largest cruise line operator also raised its guidance across the board.

It was a classic "beat and raise" on Monday morning, but the market wasn't impressed. Carnival stock still tumbled 4% on the news. It's moving lower again in early Tuesday trading. The cruising bellwether had a strong fiscal third quarter. It extended a lot of impressive streaks.

It has now cranked out 10 consecutive quarters of record revenue results. Carnival has been consistently landing ahead of Wall Street profit targets for a dozen straight reports. Net yield -- a widely tracked industry metric that calculates adjusted gross margin per available passenger cruise day -- has never been higher.

Is there something that Carnival bulls are missing? If not, isn't this a golden opportunity where the stock chart and fundamentals are passing ships? Let's take a closer look to get a fresh read on the market's interesting reaction to Carnival's latest financial results.

Diving into the deep end

Revenue hit a new record of $8.2 billion during the seasonally potent fiscal third quarter for Carnival. It was just a 3% increase over last year's previous record-setting showing, but Carnival did this on slightly lower capacity this time around. A 4.6% jump in net yields -- another new high-water mark for Carnival -- helped push the top line higher.

Net income of $1.9 billion (or $2 billion on an adjusted basis) is also an all-time high for Carnival. Passengers are willing to pay up for sailings and on-board activities, more than enough to offset the rising costs to provide them. Its adjusted profit of $1.43 a share landed 9% ahead of expectations, the latest in a long string of positive surprises on the bottom line.

Period EPS Estimate Actual EPS Surprise Fiscal Q3 2023 $0.75 $0.86 15% Fiscal Q4 2023 ($0.13) ($0.07) 46% Fiscal Q1 2024 ($0.18) ($0.14) 22% Fiscal Q2 2024 ($0.02) $0.11 650% Fiscal Q3 2024 $1.15 $1.27 10% Fiscal Q4 2024 $0.07 $0.14 94% Fiscal Q1 2025 $0.02 $0.13 485% Fiscal Q2 2025 $0.35 $0.24 46% Fiscal Q3 2025 $1.32 $1.43 9%

Data source: Yahoo! Finance. EPS = earnings per share (adjusted).

Carnival wrapped up its quarter by raising its guidance for the full fiscal year that ends in November. It did so for all the metrics that it updates quarterly, but let's zoom in on adjusted earnings. Carnival was initially targeting an adjusted profit per share of $1.70 back in December, when it initiated its fiscal 2025 forecast. That per-share adjusted income goal post has inched higher every three months, going to $1.83, $1.97, and now $2.14.

It's a strong report, but the company that carves out a living sailing blue oceans ended Monday in red. It's time to sniff out potential culprits, but -- spoiler alert for anyone looking to invest in Carnival -- it sure seems like a bargain after an unfair sell-off.

Fishing for clues

The remarkable recovery for the cruise line industry doesn't get enough credit. No other slice of the travel pie had to suffer through government-mandated sailing stoppages for more than a year in light of the COVID-19 crisis. Carnival and its peers had to take on a lot of debt or issue new stock to stay afloat in more ways than one during the long revenue-free phase of the recovery process.

The latest insult hurled at Carnival is the market selling off following another blowout report, but let's dust for fingerprints.

It's easy to start at the degree of the beat. Check out Carnival's adjusted profit, coming as a 9% positive surprise in the table shown earlier. It is the first time in more than two years that the cruising bellwether offers just a single-digit percentage beat. It is a sign of weakening, but it would a silly thing to penalize.

The year-over-year revenue growth of 3% should also get some consideration. It dings Carnival as a growth stock. It's also the cruise line operator's weakest increase on the top line in more than four years, taking you all the way back to when it was essentially not taking on passengers. However, three months, Carnival was bracing investors to expect even slower growth.

Demand isn't an issue. Booking trends have improved since May. Carnival closed out the quarter with deposits for future sailings that have never been this high at this time of the year. It already has half of next year's sailing capacity booked. The two major analysts that have changed their profit targets since the report have gone higher, not lower.

One knock is that Carnival also announced on Monday that it's redeeming all of its outstanding convertible notes. It's a dilutive move in spirit, but what did investors think would happen to convertible securities for an appreciating stock? Carnival has routinely redeemed debt it issues in more desperate times to be bankrolled by either its newfound wealth or more attractive credit terms.

The last and most logical knock is that Carnival has had a big run ahead of this week's financial reveal. The shares have risen nearly 60% over the past year, including this early week's retreat. This doesn't take away from the bargain that Carnival stock could be as its business perpetually improves.

Carnival is trading for less than 14 times this year's updated guidance. The multiple gets higher if you sub out its market cap for enterprise value, but the same can be said about most low-priced stocks that happen to have debt-heavy balance sheets.

Carnival had a strong quarter. Don't let the stock chart action convince you otherwise.

