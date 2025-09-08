Will C3.ai's Agentic AI Push Drive Broader Enterprise Adoption?

C3.ai, Inc. AI is placing strong emphasis on its Agentic AI platform as a key driver of enterprise adoption. The platform combines generative AI with agentic capabilities to address critical issues that often hinder large-scale deployments, including data security, access control and accuracy concerns. By providing an architecture that mitigates these risks, the company aims to deliver more reliable outcomes and differentiate itself in the crowded enterprise AI market.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company introduced its Strategic Integrator Program, which licenses the Agentic AI platform to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and systems integrators. This initiative enables partners to design and deliver industry-specific applications, extending the reach of C3.ai’s technology into defense, intelligence and commercial sectors. Early response to the program has been positive, positioning it as a potential growth channel.



The company also reported expanding customer engagements across manufacturing, federal government and defense, supported by more than 131 turnkey enterprise AI applications. These offerings provide flexibility and scalability, allowing businesses to adopt solutions tailored to their operations.



While financial pressures persist, the company continues to highlight the long-term potential in enterprise AI. The Agentic AI platform’s ability to convert pilot projects and integrator partnerships into recurring revenues will be a key factor. With the addressable market estimated at nearly $2 trillion annually, broader adoption of Agentic AI could place C3.ai in a stronger position to capture share and drive growth.

Competitors in the Agentic AI Enterprise Adoption Push

C3.ai’s Agentic AI push for enterprise adoption comes up against strong rivals like Palantir Technologies PLTR and Microsoft Corporation MSFT.



Palantir is doubling down on its Foundry platform, offering governments and large enterprises scalable AI solutions that directly compete with C3.ai’s ambitions. Another significant competitor is Microsoft, which is embedding generative and agentic AI into its Azure ecosystem and enterprise products. By integrating AI into Azure and Microsoft 365, the company is lowering adoption barriers and encouraging large-scale enterprise deployments.



Both Palantir and Microsoft are focusing on solving the same adoption hurdles C3.ai emphasizes — security, scalability and accuracy. With Palantir entrenched in government and defense, and Microsoft leveraging the broad enterprise footprint, C3.ai must prove its Agentic AI platform can stand apart and convert pilots into long-term, enterprise-wide adoption.

AI Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this enterprise AI-application software company have lost 39.6% in the past three months, significantly underperforming the industry, as you can see below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI stock is currently trading at a discount compared with its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 5.42, as evidenced by the chart below.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend of AI Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 and 2027 loss per share has widened in the past 30 days. However, the consensus estimate for fiscal 2027 sales implies growth of 15.2% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AI’s Zacks Rank

AI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



