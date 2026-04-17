Will Broadcom-Meta Extended AI-Chip Partnership Fuel Tech ETFs?

The semiconductor industry has received some good news this week following the announcement that Broadcom AVGO and Meta Platforms META have deepened their multi-year partnership through 2029, to co-develop custom AI silicon. While Meta stands to benefit from more efficient infrastructure, the news is a massive tailwind for Broadcom, which is rapidly evolving from a connectivity specialist into the backbone of the custom AI chip market.

For investors, this deal provides a compelling reason to consider tech-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with significant exposure to both companies. While owning individual shares offers more direct upside, the volatility of the AI “arms race” makes a diversified ETF approach particularly attractive.

Before delving into specific tech ETFs, it is important to examine the rationale behind the latest partnership and the broader trend of collaboration among hyperscalers, which is accelerating growth across the tech industry. This backdrop may strengthen the case for investors seeking exposure to the AI-driven technology boom through carefully selected ETFs.

The Broadcom-Meta Alliance: Custom Silicon at Scale

The expanded partnership focuses on the co-development of custom AI accelerators (XPUs) and high-speed networking gear for Meta's next-generation data centers. Under the agreement, Meta will utilize Broadcom's XPU platform to build the industry's first 2-nanometer AI compute accelerators, designed specifically to power Meta's "personal superintelligence" goals across WhatsApp, Instagram and Threads.

The rationale is simple: efficiency and independence. By co-developing its own chips (the MTIA program) with Broadcom's design expertise, Meta aims to reduce its reliance on expensive third-party GPUs while optimizing hardware for its specific social media and generative AI workloads.

For Broadcom, this isn't just a one-off sale; it is a multi-gigawatt, multi-billion-dollar commitment that embeds its technology into the world's largest social media infrastructure through 2029.

Hyperscaler Partnerships: A Catalyst for the Tech Industry

The latest AVGO-META deal is part of a broader "Great Decoupling" where hyperscalers like Google, Amazon, and Meta are partnering with chip specialists to build bespoke hardware. Broadcom has already inked a massive five-year deal with Google for TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) development and is working with Anthropic to supply 3.5 gigawatts of compute power.

Partnerships like these are transforming the tech industry by creating a more integrated, efficient, and vertically aligned ecosystem.

The Case for Tech ETFs

For the stock market, alliances like those mentioned above signal that the AI revolution is moving from the "experimental" phase to the "infrastructure" phase, securing predictable revenue streams for years. Investors can best capitalize on this through tech ETFs rather than individual stocks to avoid the "all-or-nothing" risk of a single company losing a major contract. By holding a basket of these titans, you can benefit from the collective growth of the AI build-out.

Keeping in mind the aforementioned discussion, one can gain exposure to the Broadcom-Meta synergy through investment in the following four tech ETFs:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM

This fund, with net assets worth $9.07 billion, offers exposure to 288 technology-related companies in the communication services and consumer discretionary sectors. AVGO holds the first position in this fund, with 9.16% weightage, while META holds the sixth position with 4.28% weightage.

IGM has gained 5.8% year to date. The fund charges 39 basis points (bps) as fees. It traded at a volume of 0.55 million shares in the last trading session.

Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

This fund, with a market value worth $419.32 billion, offers exposure to the 102 largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization (with the Technology industry holding 60% of its holdings). META holds the sixth position in this fund with 3.68% weightage, while AVGO holds the eighth position with 3.49% weightage.

QQQ has rallied 4.4% year to date. The fund charges 18 bps as fees. It traded at a good volume of 42.21 million shares in the last trading session.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ

This fund, with net assets of $8.26 billion, provides exposure to 84 companies that stand to benefit from the continued development and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in their products and services, as well as firms supplying the hardware that enables AI-driven big data analysis. AVGO holds the fourth position in this fund with 3.63% weightage, while META holds the 13th position with 3.10% weightage.

AIQ has risen 5.1% year to date. The fund charges 68 bps as fees. It traded at a good volume of 1.02 million shares in the last trading session.

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Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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