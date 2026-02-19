Will Banking Solutions Tailwinds Help Fidelity National Navigate Q4?

Financial services technology solutions provider Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 24, 2026, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $1.69 per share,and the same for revenues is pinned at $2.74 billion.

The fourth-quarter earnings estimate witnessed two downward revisions against no movement in the opposite direction over the past 30 days. The bottom-line prediction indicates a 20.7% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues implies year-over-year growth of 5.4%.

For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fidelity National’s revenues is pegged at $10.59 billion, implying a rise of 4.6% year over year. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for the current year EPS is pegged at $5.77, implying growth of around 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fidelity National’s earningsbeat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 1.6%.

Q4 Earnings Whispers for Fidelity National

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

FIS has an Earnings ESP of -0.37% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What is Shaping Fidelity National’s Q4 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Banking Solutions revenues indicates a 6.4% year-over-year increase. Similarly, the consensus mark indicates a 6.6% increase in revenues from Capital Market Solutions compared with the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for total recurring revenues indicates a 7.9% increase in the to-be-reported quarter. Looking at the geographical breakdown, the consensus mark signals 6.5% and 0.5% year-over-year growth in North America and All Other revenues, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Capital Market Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA indicates a 6% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for Banking Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA indicates a 10.9% year-over-year growth.

The factors stated above are likely to have positioned FIS for a year-over-year growth. The positives are likely to have been partially offset bythe rising cost of revenues.

The company earlier stated that it expects 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $4.330-$4.345 billion. Also, the adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be around 40.9%.

How Did Other Stocks Perform?

Here are some companies in the broader payments space that have already reported earnings for this quarter: American Express Company AXP, Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V.

American Express reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.53, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. Yet, the bottom line grew 16% year over year. Despite elevated customer engagement and operating cost levels, rising Card Member spending, revolving loan balances, and continued strong card fee growth aided American Express’ performance.

Mastercard reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.76 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. The bottom line advanced 25% year over year. The results benefited from strong cross-border volumes, an increase in switched transactions and solid growth in value-added services revenues. However, the upside was partly offset by Mastercard’s elevated operating expenses.

Visa reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14. The bottom line increased 15% year over year. The results benefited from higher payments and cross-border volumes. Resilient consumer spending remains a tailwind for Visa. However, the upside was partially offset by higher operating expenses and lower-than-expected processed transactions.

