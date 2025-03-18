Will AUDC Stock Aid From the Enhancement of Meeting Insights Solution?

AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC recently enhanced its Meeting Insights solution with the addition of improved capabilities. The latest upgrades include integration with top Customer Relationship Management ("CRM") systems like Salesforce Inc. CRM and Dynamics 365, alongside the launch of a new mobile application designed to streamline the process of capturing and summarizing meeting information during face-to-face interactions.



AudioCodes’ Meeting Insights is an AI-powered enterprise solution that enables users to automatically or manually record any meeting-generated content (audio and video) in a centralized company platform. During the meeting, the solution’s in-meeting voice assistant, Mia, records, transcribes and organizes every aspect of online meetings while allowing users to highlight specific areas for easy access later. In addition, the solution offers flexible recording options, enabling users to pause and resume recordings at any time during the meeting.

What’s New in AUDC’s Meeting Insights Solution?

Post-upgrade, Meeting Insights will allow seamless transfer of meeting intelligence directly into CRM systems, significantly improving the flow of information between meetings and CRM records. This integration enables organizations to enrich their CRM data with detailed meeting insights, making customer engagement history more comprehensive and accurate. With this feature, data from meetings held on unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, as well as imported recordings and face-to-face meetings, can be synchronized directly with the appropriate CRM accounts.



By automatically capturing and analyzing meeting content and streamlining updates to CRM records, Meeting Insights will enhance CRM data with rich meeting context and insights. This eliminates the need for manual notes, which can often be incomplete or reflect individual interpretation, ensuring that updates are based on actual meeting content. This automated process will likely help organizations avoid losing critical insights and minimize manual errors, enabling them to make smarter, data-driven decisions more effectively.



AudioCodes has also released a mobile application that offers users the ability to record and summarize face-to-face meetings, even when not connected to a UCaaS platform. This app also supports uploading video and audio recordings directly from users’ mobile devices, further enhancing the flexibility and usability of Meeting Insights.

Does AUDC Stock Stand to Gain From This Upgrade?

With these latest upgrades, AudioCodes has strengthened its commitment to empowering organizations with state-of-the-art tools that enable them to improve productivity, accelerate sales cycles, and boost customer satisfaction. The CRM integration with Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics 365, along with the new mobile app, will be available to selected customers initially, with general availability scheduled for the beginning of the second quarter.



All these advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for AudioCodes’ solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to drive the stock.

AUDC Stock Price Movement

Shares of AudioCodes have plunged 22.4% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 34.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AUDC's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AudioCodes currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below.



InterDigital IDCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.

In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an earnings surprise of 158.41%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.87%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 14.41%.

