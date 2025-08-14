Will ARR Surge & Customer Migration Drive CYBR Subscription Revenues?

CyberArk’s CYBR Subscription revenues rebounded after a temporary slowdown in the second and third quarters of 2024. In its second quarter of 2025, CYBR’s subscription revenues came in at $264 million, representing year-over-year growth of 66%.

At the core of this growth has been a shift of customers from perpetual maintenance contracts, gradually converting to subscription. Moreover, CyberArk is experiencing larger deal sizes, better customer lifetime value from platform upsells, and a major portion of their customers adopting two or more solutions at a time, boosting subscription ACV.

CyberArk’s annual recurring revenues from Subscription touched 1.08 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 61% year over year. CYBR’s net new subscription ARR was $61 million in the second quarter of 2025. CYBR’s Subscription revenues accounted for 80% of revenues in the second quarter of 2025.

CyberArk’s recent capability enhancement and product launches, like Secure AI Agent and acquisitions like Venafi and Zilla Security, are also upsides for the subscription revenue growth in the future. The strong prospects of its business model have led to Palo Alto Networks buying CyberArk for about $25B at a premium over its 10-day average price as of July 25, 2025.

How Competitors Fare Against CyberArk

CyberArk’s competitors like Okta Inc. OKTA and CrowdStrike CRWD also operate on a subscription model, and they are experiencing a surge in their subscription revenues as well.

Okta’s innovative product portfolio is a key catalyst. The company benefits from strong demand for its new products, including Identity Governance, Privileged Access, Device Access, Fine Grained Authorization, Identity Security Posture Management, and Identity Threat Protection with Okta AI. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, OKTA’s Subscription revenues, which accounted for 97.8% of total revenues, rose 11.6% year over year to $673 million.

CrowdStrike’s subscription revenues have risen 21% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 to $1.05 billion. This has been mainly due to CrowdStrike’s unified, real-time protection across cloud, identity and endpoint through its identity security platform with the implementation of AI copilots like Charlotte AI and agentic AI solutions like Charlotte AI Agentic Workflows that experienced a massive surge in demand from customers.

CyberArk’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CYBR have gained 26.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Security industry’s growth of 7.6%.

CyberArk YTD Price Performance Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CYBR trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 14.14X, higher than the industry’s average of 11.98X.

CyberArk Forward 12 Month (P/S) Valuation Chart



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 27% and 25.3%, respectively. The estimates for 2025 and 2026 earnings have been revised upward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CYBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

