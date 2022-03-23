Will Apple Ever Make a Car or Is This Just Noise?

In this video, I will be talking about the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) car rumors and the recent comments from Porsche's CEO regarding their partnership. You can find the video below but here are some of the highlights.

In late 2021, rumors surfaced that Apple was working toward a fully autonomous car with no steering wheel or pedals, with a launch aimed for 2025.

Apple originally started to work on the car project in 2014 but since then, there's been nothing but rumors circulating and no actual product or prototype.

Foxconn, Apple's main supplier, introduced in late 2021 three autonomously developed electric vehicles for the first time.

Last week, new rumors surfaced when Porsche's CEO announced the company's annual results. But Apple fans shouldn't get too excited; the discussions were mainly about software such as Apple CarPlay.

Even if Apple were to make a car, it would take years to ramp up, and the competition is fierce. It would make more sense for Apple to focus on the in-car experience rather than an Apple-branded car.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of March 21, 2022. The video was published on March 22, 2022.

