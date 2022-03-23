Markets
Will Apple Ever Make a Car or Is This Just Noise?

Contributor
Neil Rozenbaum The Motley Fool
Published

In this video, I will be talking about the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) car rumors and the recent comments from Porsche's CEO regarding their partnership. You can find the video below but here are some of the highlights.

  • In late 2021, rumors surfaced that Apple was working toward a fully autonomous car with no steering wheel or pedals, with a launch aimed for 2025.
  • Apple originally started to work on the car project in 2014 but since then, there's been nothing but rumors circulating and no actual product or prototype.
  • Foxconn, Apple's main supplier, introduced in late 2021 three autonomously developed electric vehicles for the first time.
  • Last week, new rumors surfaced when Porsche's CEO announced the company's annual results. But Apple fans shouldn't get too excited; the discussions were mainly about software such as Apple CarPlay.
  • Even if Apple were to make a car, it would take years to ramp up, and the competition is fierce. It would make more sense for Apple to focus on the in-car experience rather than an Apple-branded car.

For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of March 21, 2022. The video was published on March 22, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyNeil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Most Popular