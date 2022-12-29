Will Apple (AAPL) Stock Bounce Back in 2023?

Even in a week like this, when markets are thin and interest is minimal, Apple (AAPL) has been garnering a lot of attention. The stock closed at a new 52-week low when traders returned from the holiday on Tuesday, but any hopes of that level forming a support off which it could bounce were dashed yesterday, when AAPL led market slower after a promising start to the day. It is now at its lowest level since June of 2020:

1

That is not a pretty 2-year chart, and investors are inevitably wondering whether the stock can be expected to recover anytime soon, or if it will drop even further. To understand the prospects for AAPL, though, you must understand the most likely causes of the selling, so let’s start there. The most obvious reason for Apple’s big drop on a one-year basis is that the market selloff has been led by tech. For many people, Apple is the ultimate tech company, with a massive global presence, so its stock moving lower during that time makes sense.

That analysis, however, has one major flaw.

Apple is no longer a tech company. It makes tech-y consumer products, for sure, but it is now more of a consumer staples company than anything. It sells a branded lifestyle rather than phones and laptops, making it more akin to something like Coca-Cola (KO) than to, say, a software company. That is why it held up so much better than other “tech” names during the first eight months of the year. Then, in August, the mood changed and AAPL, far from outperforming on the way down, started to lead the charge lower.

Obviously, Apple didn’t become more of a tech company in that eight months or so, but something changed the market’s perception. That thing was the continuing problems in China with Covid. Apple, as most people are aware, outsources most of their manufacturing to China, and with lockdowns and other restriction all over that country, production got hit hard. It seems that this is a case where “supply issues” are not just an excuse for weak sales, they are all too real.

I understand the limitations of anecdotal evidence, but a few weeks ago, I had first-hand experience of the problem here. I wanted to get a new iPhone 14 Pro Max in a particular color for my wife in time for Christmas, but when I asked at my local AT&T (T) store, the sales assistant I was talking to patiently explained that getting any Pro Max, let alone one with a specific color, in a few weeks was just not possible.

“Those phones have been on back order since they were released,” she said. While it's possible that the store I visited was particularly inept at inventory control, it's more likely that these phones are in very short supply.

These supply issues will have put a dent in Apple’s numbers for a while, and will certainly hurt the outlook for a quarter or two, and that seems to be a large part of what started the run on the stock. One assumes, though, that disruption in China won’t last forever, and that as zero-Covid restrictions are relaxed, Foxconn and other Apple suppliers will get back up to speed. If so, the question becomes how much damage the shortages will have done to the brand, and the answer there is probably little to none.

Most people, when told that the Apple phone they want is not available, likely won’t buy another brand. They are too involved in the Apple ecosystem and too familiar with the features and operation of an iPhone to do that. They are far more likely to just wait, or do what I did and buy whatever 14 is in stock. That means either that they will defer a purchase or spend less than anticipated. Either way, it hurts Apple’s revenue and profit.

In other words, Apple's current issues are not indicative of long-term problems for the brand and, if anything, will simply create pent-up demand.

While the turn of the year won’t necessarily see a change in the fortunes of AAPL, it will see a change in the company’s prospects. As China reopens and inventories recover, sales will increase. It is quite possible that if that comes as interest rate hikes around the world start to impact growth, Apple will be one of the few companies posting actual growth in a recessionary environment. So, I for one will not be selling my AAPL stock, but rather looking to pick up some more in the early part of the year on the basis that for Apple, this too shall pass.

* In addition to contributing here, Martin Tillier works as Head of Research at the crypto platform SmartFI.

