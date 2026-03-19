Will Amphenol's Successful Acquisition Strategy Drive Long-Term Gains?

Amphenol’s APH strong acquisition strategy is helping it to achieve steady long-term growth. The company’s consistent merger and acquisition (M&A) approach not only accelerates revenue growth but also enhances scale and strengthens its competitive positioning across key end markets. In 2025 alone, acquisitions contributed nearly $2 billion in annualized sales, while the recently acquired CommScope CCS business is expected to add approximately $4.1 billion in 2026 revenues.



Amphenol’s acquisition strategy is expanding its technology and product offerings. With fiber optic capabilities from CCS and high-reliability interconnect solutions from Trexon, the company now provides solutions across copper, fiber and power systems. This broader portfolio improves cross-selling opportunities and strengthens its position in fast-growing areas like AI data centers.



A key strength lies in Amphenol's proven ability to efficiently integrate acquired businesses and extract synergies. The company views M&A as a core competitive advantage, enabling it to add technical expertise, expand its customer base and diversify across communications, defense and industrial markets. This diversification not only reduces revenue volatility but also reflects strong execution discipline — essential for sustained M&A success.



Through a balanced mix of strong organic growth and value-adding acquisitions, Amphenol is in a favorable position to capitalize on long-term industry trends. Its disciplined and strategic M&A approach reinforces confidence that the company can continue delivering sustainable growth and shareholder value over time.

APH Faces Rivals Leveraging Similar M&A Strategies

TE Connectivity TEL is a strong competitor to Amphenol, using a balanced approach of selective acquisitions and solid organic growth. The company focuses on high-growth areas like energy, automation and data connectivity, along with deals like Richards, which is strengthening its capabilities. TEL benefits from strong engineering expertise, customer relationships and a broad product portfolio. Unlike Amphenol’s aggressive strategy, TEL prioritizes synergy-driven acquisitions, supported by strong cash flow and supply chain strength, helping it grow in AI and infrastructure markets.



Belden Inc. BDC competes with Amphenol through a focused, solutions-driven acquisition strategy rather than large-scale deals. The company is strengthening its position in industrial automation and smart infrastructure, supported by targeted M&A and strong execution. BDC’s shift to a unified operating model improves integration and cross-selling. With solid cash flow and growing solutions revenues, BDC focuses on high-margin, value-added offerings, helping it compete effectively in niche markets despite its smaller size.

APH’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amphenol’s shares have declined 5.5% over the past three months compared with the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 3.4% fall.

APH’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of D. In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), APH is trading at 28.39X, higher than the sector’s 24.18X.

APH’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.32 per share, and remains unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 29.34% increase year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.