Will Amphenol's Aggressive M&A Push Unlock Its Next Growth Phase?

Amphenol APH is pursuing an aggressive acquisition strategy that is now delivering visible results. The strategy is significantly more relevant for investors evaluating the company's long-term growth trajectory. APH’s third-quarter performance reflected not only strong organic demand across key end markets but also the growing impact of its targeted M&A efforts, enhancing its competitive position and growth outlook.



The recent acquisition of Rochester Sensors highlights how the company is acquiring specialized, high-value technologies that deepen its interconnect and sensor systems portfolio. Further strengthening this approach, Amphenol completed the acquisition of Trexon on Nov. 6 for approximately $1 billion, adding harsh-environmental connectivity solutions to its portfolio. The company is benefiting from the acquisitions of Trexon and Rochester Sensors by broadening its product line in high-growth industries, especially in the areas of liquid level sensing systems for industrial markets and high-reliability cable assemblies for the defence market.



Looking ahead, the most transformative addition could be the pending acquisition of CommScope’s Connectivity & Cable Solutions (CCS) business, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. This deal is set to significantly expand Amphenol’s fiber-optic, broadband and high-speed cable offerings — areas benefiting directly from cloud infrastructure and AI-driven data-center investments.



As these acquisitions roll into Amphenol’s global customer base, the company should benefit from stronger cross-selling and higher product content, improving revenue visibility. The Zacks Consensus Estimate reflects this growing momentum, with full-year 2025 revenues expected to reach $22.74 billion, a robust 49% year-over-year increase. Management’s fourth-quarter 2025 sales outlook of $6.0-$6.1 billion further reinforces the company’s accelerating path. These strategic moves set the stage for sustained top-line expansion in the coming quarters.

How Key Rivals Stack Up Against APH

TE Connectivity TEL and Belden Inc. BDC are Amphenol’s main competitors, with similar products and active acquisition strategies in connectors, cable and wireless infrastructure.



TE Connectivity is a major rival to Amphenol, competing across connectors, sensors and interconnect systems in automotive, industrial, telecom, aerospace and energy markets. TE Connectivity’s disciplined, high-ROIC M&A — highlighted by bolt-on deals like Richards Manufacturing — strengthens positions in electrification, automation, AI-driven data networks and renewable-energy infrastructure. Unlike Amphenol, TE Connectivity allocates more free cash flow to buybacks and dividends while selectively investing to win next-generation AI and high-speed data designs.



Belden competes with Amphenol by concentrating on innovation and capability upgrades in enterprise networking and industrial automation. Belden’s acquisitions, including Precision Optical and Voleatech, reinforce its strength in data-center and digital-factory markets. Though effective in high-value segments, Belden operates with a narrower, more vertical-specific strategy than Amphenol, making it a specialized competitor rather than a broad-scale consolidator in global connectivity.

APH’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Amphenol’s shares have surged 90.5% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 23.6% growth.

APH’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol shares are trading at a premium, as suggested by a Value Score of F. In terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E), APH is trading at 35.13X, higher than the sector’s 28.37X.

APH’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.30 per share, up 8.9% over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 74.6% increase year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

APH currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.