Will AMD Stock Climb on Strong Data Center Revenues in Q2 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices AMD is expected to have benefited from strong Data Center revenues in the second quarter of 2025. The company’s second-quarter results are expected to be released on Aug. 5.



AMD benefits from a robust product portfolio and an expanding partner base. The company continues to strengthen its footprint in the enterprise data center arena by leveraging the power of fourth-generation EPYC CPUs.



The demand for AI accelerators like the Instinct MI300 series, especially from hyperscalers, is expected to continue growing, further boosting data center revenues in the second quarter of 2025. In the Data Center AI business, MI300X deployment increased with cloud partners, including Meta Platforms, Microsoft, IBM, Digital Ocean, and Dell Technologies, among others.



AMD expects the Data Center segment’s revenues to significantly increase, driven by the strong sales of its data center chips that support hyperscalers and power AI and Generative AI applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter Data Center revenues is pegged at $3.31 billion, indicating an impressive year-over-year increase of 16.7%.

AMD to Benefit From the Client & Gaming Segment in Q2

AMD’s expanding portfolio and rich partner base have been key catalysts in driving revenue growth in the client segment. The company is likely to see continued growth in its client business, driven by higher demand for AMD Ryzen processors across desktop and mobile platforms.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter Client segment revenues is pegged at $2.52 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 69.3%.



AMD expects a double-digit percentage increase in revenues for the client and gaming segment in the to-be-reported quarter. This growth is driven by strong desktop performance, continued demand for gaming products, and the beginning of the commercial ramp, particularly in the notebook and commercial PC markets.

AMD’s Embedded Segment to Remain Flat Y/Y

AMD’s Embedded segment is expected to have suffered from ongoing softness in the industrial market. On a year-over-year basis, this segment’s revenues are expected to remain flat in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter Embedded revenues is pegged at $818 million, indicating a 4.9% year-over-year decline.

