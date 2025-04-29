Will Amazon's Earnings Boost Or Hurt Its Stock Price?

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is scheduled to release its earnings report on Thursday, May 1, 2025. For event-driven traders, understanding historical stock reactions to earnings can be valuable. Over the past five years, AMZN has experienced negative one-day returns following 60% of its earnings announcements. The median negative return during these instances was -6.1%, with the largest single-day drop reaching -14%.

Traders can potentially leverage these historical patterns in two primary ways. The first approach involves analyzing these historical odds and establishing a position in AMZN stock before the earnings release. The second strategy focuses on examining the correlation between the immediate stock reaction after earnings and its medium-term performance, allowing for post-earnings positioning.

This quarter, consensus estimates project Amazon to report earnings of $1.36 per share on revenue of $155.1 billion. This represents a significant increase compared to the same quarter last year, which saw earnings of $0.98 per share on sales of $143.3 billion. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expected to be the primary driver of this revenue growth. However, the company anticipates a negative impact of approximately $2 billion due to foreign currency translation headwinds during the quarter.

From a fundamental perspective, Amazon currently holds a market capitalization of $2.0 trillion. Its revenue over the trailing twelve months stands at $638 billion, and the company has demonstrated operational profitability with $69 billion in operating profits and a net income of $59 billion.

That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

See earnings reaction history of all stocks

Amazon’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 8 positive and 12 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 40% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 40% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 55% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 8 positive returns = 7.3%, and median of the 12 negative returns = -6.1%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like Amazon.com, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.