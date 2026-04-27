Will AIG Beat Q1 Earnings Estimates on Solid Underwriting Income?

American International Group, Inc. AIG is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, 2026, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $1.90 per share on revenues of $6.9 billion.

The first-quarter earnings estimateshave witnessed three downward revisions with no movement in the opposite direction over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 62.4%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 4.1%.



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For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s revenues is pegged at $29 billion, indicating a 5.5% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $7.75, indicating a jump of 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

American International beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.2%.

American International Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

American International Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | American International Group, Inc. Quote

Q1 Earnings Whispers for AIG

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for American International this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.

AIG has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Factors Likely to Shape AIG’s Q1 Results

In the first quarter, American International’s revenues are expected to have benefited from the General Insurance business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the net investment income in the General Insurance unit indicates a 22.5% year-over-year increase. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted pre-tax income in General Insurance is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating 51.1% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net premiums earned in General Insurance is pegged at $5.9 billion, indicating a 2.4% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for underwriting income in General Insurance is expected to be $578 million compared with $243 million a year ago.

The consensus mark for combined ratio is pegged at 90.2% for the to-be-reported quarter, improving from 95.8% a year ago. The consensus mark for loss ratio is expected to improve 59.74% from 65.3% a year ago.

AIG’s first-quarter results are expected to reflect strong underwriting and investment income, with improved margins and profitability despite modest premium growth.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies from the broader Finance space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE has an Earnings ESP of +3.42% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cboe’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.26, which indicates 30.4% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for current quarter revenues is pegged at $688.4 million, a 21.8% year-over-year jump. CBOE’s earnings have beaten estimates in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.4%.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS has an Earnings ESP of +1.34% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axis Capital Holdings’ earnings for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.23 per share, indicating 1.9% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion. Axis Capital Holdings beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with the average surprise being 15.8%.

Assurant, Inc. AIZ has an Earnings ESP of +3.01% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assurant’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $5.40, which indicates 59.3% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s revenues is pegged at $3.3 billion, a 6.6% increase from a year ago. AIZ’s earnings have beaten estimates in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 20.4%.

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American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.