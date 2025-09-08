Will AI Be a Game-Changer for Airbnb?

Key Points AI could improve Airbnb’s user experience through personalized search, smarter pricing, and stronger customer support.

The technology could also enable Airbnb’s “everything app” vision.

But investors shouldn’t overstate AI’s effect.

10 stocks we like better than Airbnb ›

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has grown into one of the most powerful brands in global travel. With more than 8 million listings across 220 countries and regions, the platform has redefined how people stay when they travel. But with that scale comes complexity -- and that's where artificial intelligence (AI) could matter.

CEO Brian Chesky believes AI has the potential to fundamentally reshape how people interact with Airbnb, making it more than just a booking site. For investors, the real question is whether AI will be transformative for Airbnb's business, or simply a helpful but incremental improvement.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Key areas where AI could have a significant effect on Airbnb

The rise of AI technologies in recent years has led companies of all sizes to rethink their operations and products. Could AI help improve customer experience, or could it help improve efficiency and margins? These are examples of questions that company leaders have in their minds.

While AI is likely to affect all companies, its effect will vary by company. In the case of Airbnb, AI could change several areas of its business.

Improved search and discovery

Airbnb's marketplace is massive, offering everything from city apartments to treehouses and castles. That variety is a strength, but it also creates complexity. Finding the correct listing can feel overwhelming for travelers, especially first-time users. AI could help cut through the noise by personalizing search results, finding hidden gem listings, and even curating entire trip suggestions based on user preferences.

For Airbnb, that matters because discovery feeds conversion. If AI makes it easier for guests to find the perfect stay quickly, it can translate into higher booking volumes and stronger retention.

AI tools for hosts

AI can also be helpful to make life easier for hosts. Particularly, AI can help hosts price their rooms better. For instance, with better demand forecasting, seasonality adjustments, and benchmarking against local competition, AI-powered pricing could help hosts maximize occupancy and revenue. That's a clear win for hosts, who become more likely to stick with Airbnb as their platform of choice.

Supply is Airbnb's real moat, and any feature that strengthens host satisfaction reinforces that advantage.

Customer service and trust

Trust has always been central to Airbnb's business model. Guests need to feel confident that listings are real, and hosts need to know they'll be protected from bad actors. AI can also help by powering verification systems to weed out fraudulent listings and risky bookings. On the support side, chatbots and automation can handle routine issues faster and at lower cost.

The result is a better customer experience and potentially stronger margins -- two outcomes that investors like to see. For instance, the tech company's AI-powered customer service agent has reduced the need to contact a human agent by 15%.

The digital concierge powering the "Everything App"

Airbnb has also been vocal about building an "everything app" for travel, where it doesn't just handle accommodations but also experiences, restaurants, and, eventually, other services. AI could be the glue that holds this vision together. Imagine an AI agent that recommends tours, events, and restaurants in real time during a trip. If successful, that could boost average revenue per user and expand Airbnb's brand into adjacent markets.

Why AI may be incremental, not transformational

As promising as these ideas sound, investors should be realistic about AI's limits.

First, Airbnb isn't the only travel platform pursuing this path. Booking Holdings and Expedia are also investing heavily in AI-powered personalization. The differentiation between them may end up being narrower than bulls expect.

Second, Airbnb's most significant risks aren't technological -- they're regulatory. Governments from Spain to the U.S. are cracking down on short-term rentals amid concerns about housing affordability. AI won't make those challenges disappear.

Finally, execution remains uncertain. Travel platforms have long promised to monetize personalization with mixed results. There's a fine line between helpful recommendations and overwhelming users with too many choices. Until Airbnb demonstrates that AI improves retention and monetization meaningfully, it's safer to view it as upside optionality, rather than as a guaranteed growth driver.

What does it mean for investors?

AI is likely to be a net positive for Airbnb. Better discovery, stronger host tools, and more efficient support can boost both customer satisfaction and margins. And if Airbnb integrates AI into its "everything app" vision, it could capture a larger share of travelers' spending.

But AI isn't a silver bullet. Regulatory pressure, execution risks, and Airbnb's premium valuation will remain the bigger determinants of long-term stock returns. For now, investors should think of AI as a margin enhancer -- not yet a catalyst that will rerate the stock on its own.

In other words, AI may help Airbnb enhance its future, but it isn't the future by itself. Long-term value will come down to how healthy management balances growth ambitions with regulatory realities.

Should you invest $1,000 in Airbnb right now?

Before you buy stock in Airbnb, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Airbnb wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $670,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,752!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb and Booking Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.